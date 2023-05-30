Author Wendy Baker had an upbringing unlike any other, and after several decades, she has put it down on paper to share with the world.
The Malibu resident has published her memoir, “My Name Was Mushroom: My Life as a Teenage Runaway in The Source Family Commune.” The 250-page book details her experiences as an adolescent fugitive who was one of the first and youngest members of the Source Family Commune, an infamous spiritual group in 1970s Downtown LA led by Jim Baker (known as “Father Yod” or “Yahowah”).
Wendy, who is now 65 and the co-owner of a company with her husband, said she felt ready to share her story after overcoming 50 years of emotional and physical trauma from her life in the commune and how that led to where she is today.
“It’s difficult sometimes for me when people know all the stuff that went on,” she said. “Because for so long I didn’t talk about it and I hid it because I was somewhat embarrassed that I didn’t go to a traditional school. I didn’t get raised traditionally. I didn’t go to college. I was in a commune. It was just such a difficult thing to explain to people, so I just didn’t.”
“Now, everyone I know is reading (my book) and people I don’t know. I find it’s healing to me.”
Wendy will discuss her memoir from 7 to 8 p.m. on June 2 at Stories Books & Cafe on Sunset Boulevard. She will be joined by three former members of the Source Family and will share more about her experiences during a reading, book signing and audience Q&A.
“I don’t know many people that have gone through what I’ve gone through,” she said. “So what (readers) could take away is that the things that happen when you’re young in your life don’t have to define you, and it’s the choices that you make as you grow that get you into a better place.”
Meeting the family
Wendy’s journey with the commune began when she met her now-husband, Bart Baker, the son of Father Yod.
“When we were 12 years old, he introduced me to his father. So that’s how I originally met Jim Baker, that was before the Family started,” she said.
She was drawn to Father Yod’s blue eyes and charismatic personality. Due to a troubled home life, she joined the commune at age 14 and dedicated herself to its leaders beliefs and teachings. She was called “Mushroom.”
“I didn’t know it was going to be a spiritual commune, but it just kind of turned out to be that way,” Wendy said. “Growing up there was like my high school. I was in like a spiritual bootcamp, and it was like a whole different experience than the normal.”
Inside the Source Family Commune
In 1969, Father Yod opened The Source restaurant on Sunset Boulevard.
The restaurant was the first vegan, natural food establishment in LA and quickly became one of the most influential eateries of its time, attracting stars like the Beatles, Cher and Woody Allen. It was even parodied in the 1977 film “Annie Hall.”
This was also the beginning of the Source Family Commune, which fostered the 1970s hippie lifestyle of love, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.
The cult group had over 144 members at its peak and traversed settlements across California and Hawaii.
Members followed Father Yod’s word and commandments, used marijuana for morning meditation, created their own clothing out of flowing white fabric, and even started a band called YaHoWa-13 that starred their leader.
“Being in the Family was wonderful. I loved it,” Wendy said. “I loved the experience, I loved being a vegetarian, I loved all the people there, I loved the exercises that we did, the meditation. I just thought it was such a better world than the world that I was in, and I embraced it and I gave it everything I had.”
Despite this, some of her experiences were traumatizing and “just not right.”
“I just had lots of things happen to me on my journey being in a commune that were completely different than everybody else’s,” she said.
During her time as a member of the Source Family, Wendy was taken to court by her mother to force her out of the commune, becoming a fugitive of justice from the state of California; spent time in a halfway house; had a baby at age 16; and overcame homelessness as she hid with the Family.
The Source also maintained some practices and beliefs that Wendy did not agree with, which led to her departure from the group.
“I didn’t agree with everything. I didn’t think it was gonna work out, and I still believe that today,” she said. “I chose more to fit into society, and to have a family, and to be married and to leave. There’s very few things that I’ve adopted from the Source Family that I keep in my life today.”
A message of courage and hope
Wendy’s desire is to help others who had a similar upbringing as her — those who didn’t grow up in a conventional family, or teenage mothers who feel like they will not make it out as a better person.
Today, Wendy runs a successful insurance company with Bart, to whom she’s been married for 45 years. They have three children, one of whom is her child with another man in the Family.
“I’m successful, and I’m doing great. I’ve learned a lot from my experience, and I’ve used a lot of my skills in my everyday life. It taught me so much,” she said.
“The book gives you hope that you can still come out of it and be OK. … I think it would be inspiring for people to read it,” she added.
Until the publishing of her memoir, no one from the Source had been aware of Wendy’s experiences with the exception of a few members.
Her children, in particular, were in the dark about their mother’s teenage years.
“I wrote it for my kids,” Wendy said. “I wanted them to know what I had been through before I get too old and forget all about it. So that’s kind of where I’m coming from.”
“My Name Was Mushroom: My Life as a Teenage Runaway in The Source Family Commune” has already collected a handful of awards.
The memoir won first place in the Firebird Book Awards Young Adult, Nonfiction category; gold in the 2022 Global Book Awards Biographical-Memoir category; and third place in the BookFest Awards Nonfiction, Memoir category.
Wendy’s experience with the Source Family has even piqued the interest of multiple filmmakers, resulting in her signing a contract with a company. The process has begun to translate her story to the big screen, although it hasn’t yet been established if it will be a movie or TV series.
Regardless, Wendy wants to share the story of her youth with others and pass on the wisdom she gained from her experiences.
“The only advice I can give is what I gave myself,” she said. “And that was look forward. Keep your head up. Be strong. Learn as much as you can. And figure out where you want to go, where you want to end up and work toward that goal. Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do it.”
“My Name Was Mushroom: My Life as a Teenage Runaway in The Source Family Commune” reading, book signing and Q&A
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 2
WHERE: Stories Books & Cafe, 1716 W. Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
COST: Book is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, IngramSpark and independent bookstores; paperback ($16.95), hardcover ($27), Kindle ($4.99), audio ($4.99)
INFO: @wendybakerauthor, wendybakerauthor.com