Ozomatli multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Ulises Bella said it was an easy decision to headline the Alzheimer’s LA 40th anniversary celebration on Sunday, Nov. 14.
“Alzheimer’s Los Angeles came to us, and the obvious answer for us as a band — me included and (vocalist) Asdru Sierra — was yes,” Bella said.
“Both of his parents are dealing with Alzheimer’s. My mom has dementia. We’re in the thick of it and dealing with it. I’m excited to do this show, talk to people and maybe network, and deal with my own situation. You know, it’s tough — the caregiving, the changing of personalities and what it takes to be a caretaker.”
The Alzheimer’s Los Angeles event will be a celebration of food and music at LA State Historic Park. Gates open at noon.
“We will do anything to help people with diseases like Alzheimer’s, cancer, AIDS, diabetes, you name it — things that affect the population,” Bella said. “
“The statistics say a lot of us are going to go through it one way or another. You or somebody you know is going to get it.”
Ozomatli will add to the joyful vibe at the celebration.
“We’re always high energy,” he said. “We’re always trying to bring the party and get people to dance and have a good time. In these situations, having a break and a celebration or some sort of party can be really helpful, mentally.
“I have friends, too, dealing with parents with Alzheimer’s, and the caretaking and taking care of themselves is so intense it becomes life consuming. You have to step away for a hot second.”
Ozomatli’s set list will surely include its recently released single “Fellas,” which features guest appearances by Lisa Lisa of Cult Jam fame and J.J. Fad (“Supersonic”), the latter of whom hasn’t released a recording in more than 30 years.
Bella met Lisa Lisa through social media while he was livestreaming a DJ set of ’80s freestyle.
“I put up a picture of Stevie B and Lisa Lisa,” he said. “It was an old picture of them looking a la ’80s — Lisa Lisa with the headband and Stevie B with his big walrus moustache. Someone tagged Lisa Lisa on it, and she put hearts.
“I commented that I felt Lisa Lisa is beyond the freestyle scene. She had so many hits and she has a hot band. She puts on a great show. She really liked that comment. We asked her if she wanted to be a part of that song. Lisa Lisa and J.J. Fad have the same manager.”
“Fellas” will appear on Ozomatli’s upcoming David Garza-produced album due early next year. The band was in the middle of recording on it when the pandemic hit.
“We’ve been sitting on this new album for about a year now,” he said. “It’s been really tough to want to release it and tour on it. We’ll release it, most likely, the beginning of next year. Then, we’ll tour extensively on that.”
Besides Ozomatli, the multicultural festival will include live performances by Grammy Award-winning and nominated member of Ellas, as well as Egyptian Lover, No Small Children, Quinto Sol and DJ Mona Lisa.
Local food vendors and informational booths focusing on brain health and other healthy lifestyle opportunities will also be part of the festivities. Top sponsors of the event include Zenith Media, Biogen, Lilly, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Alfred E. Mann Foundation, Cedars-Sinai, Genentech and Amoeba Music.
“Alzheimer’s Los Angeles has been part of this community for 40 years, and we’re proud of our long history of working with our partners to provide the care and support families need when facing Alzheimer’s or another dementia,” said Susan Disney Lord, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles board co-chair.
“This event celebrates the richness and diversity of our community, and what better way to do that than through food and music?”
With this fundraising event, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles is celebrating the past and turning its vision to the future to ensure anyone in need of help can access it.
“This event will help raise awareness about available support and resources within the communities most affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said Heather Cooper Ortner, president and chief executive officer.
“But it also gives us all a safe place to come together in person and celebrate the community. We all need a reason to celebrate these days and a safe way to do it.”
Alzheimer’s LA 40th Anniversary Celebration
WHEN: Noon Sunday, Nov. 14
WHERE: LA State Historic Park, 1501 N. Spring Street, Los Angeles
COST: $25 per person; $45 for two people; $80 for four people
INFO: https://bit.ly/3q4K3MP