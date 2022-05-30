As the pandemic recedes into the rear view, visual art can provide a fresh perspective on the road ahead. A case in point: Ruthanna Hopper’s exhibit, “The Emergence,” at the Hotel Figueroa in Downtown Los Angeles.
“My work comes out of a personal wintering and the collective wintering we’ve all just been through in the pandemic. It was a response to that and a way to touch base with hope,” Hopper said.
The exhibit is the first showing of her visual work in Los Angeles and will run until spring 2023.
In the early days of the pandemic, Hopper said she was taken aback at the horrible illness and death, and experienced the anxiety of uncertainty.
But as life slowed down, she became contemplative.
“‘Shelter in place’ is kind of a fascinating term,” she said.
“For me, there was something about all of us being united and connected in this feeling of a lack of safety and a vulnerability that felt more real to me than where we had been. It became sort of an interesting thing to grapple with.”
Hopper said she created most of the work during the pandemic, though some of it was finished within the last six months. She plans to unveil new works later this year.
Expressive, vibrant and dynamic, some of the paintings incorporate digital collage, perhaps a nod to the tech devices that helped humans connect while stuck at home.
Many of the paintings were created specifically for the hotel’s space. “The Emergence” greets viewers in the lobby; the rest of the paintings hang in artist alley, a quiet enclave amid the elegant hotel’s hustle and bustle.
The Hotel Figueroa, which opened in 1926 as a YWCA property and was female operated, has a strong tradition of supporting women and showcasing the work of women artists.
Hopper said she leaned into that history as she approached this show.
“Women are literally holding up the walls here,” she said.
“I’m tremendously inspired by these women artists in the permanent collection, especially Alexandra Grant and Lily Stockman.”
Hopper described her painting process as “peeling back layers and working with unresolved visceral experience through movement and gesture and color.”
Although she studied art at UC Davis, she said the most impactful artistic influence in her life was growing up in Marin County with a family of artists. She is the daughter of actor-artist Dennis Hopper and dancer Daria Halprin.
“I grew up in this incredibly Bohemian kind of living laboratory,” she said.
“It was about dancers and artists, and it was a real collective-experience creative process. There really was not much separation between life and art. It was very much a daily creative experience.”
In particular, she followed in the footsteps of her grandmother, dancer and choreographer Anna Halprin, who died last year at 100.
“She had a renegade spirit to dig into her artistic practices unabashedly,” she said.
“She was so ahead of her time that way. She talked about dance as a way to find her conviction. For me, this work is about just that — finding the conviction to emerge.”
Noting that there’s a lot of movement in her process, Hopper said her painting “The Prophetess” is an homage to a dance her grandmother made in 1947. Her grandfather, landscape architect Lawrence Halprin, designed the dance costume.
“The choreography is spinning, spinning, spinning — to the point where the audience wonders how it’s even feasible for her to continue.”