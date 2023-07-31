To commemorate the 78th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center will hold a free crane-folding lesson on Sunday, Aug. 6, ahead of a matinee performance of “Peace on Your Wings” by youth theater company Ohana Arts.
The goal of the family-friendly event, held at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) in Little To kyo, is to fold 1,000 paper cranes in two hours. Those paper cranes will be presented in a ceremony when “Peace on Your Wings” travels to Hiroshima in September. Paper cranes are seen as peace symbols in Japan, and nearly 10 million are placed at the Children’s Peace Monument in Hiroshima every year.
“The arts is a universal language that everybody speaks,” Ohana Arts co-artistic director Laurie Rubin said. “There’s a lot that we can do for social change with the arts, and our overarching mission is to foster peace.”
“Peace on Your Wings,” written by Rubin and her wife, executive and co-artistic director and composer Jennifer Taira, follows the story of Sadako Sasaki and her middle-school classmates in 1950s postwar Hiroshima. Sasaki was 2 years old when the atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Nine years later, in sixth grade, she began showing signs of illness and was diagnosed with leukemia the following year.
During her stay at Hiroshima Red Cross Hospital, Sasaki began to fold origami cranes. Japanese tradition says anyone who folds 1,000 cranes will be granted a wish, so Sasaki and her friends began to fold them in hopes of bringing Sasaki back to good health. She died on Oct. 25, 1955, and Hiroshima’s Children’s Peace Monument was later built in her honor.
“Terminal illness, radiation … all those things affected kids just as much as it did adults, so we wanted to hit that vantage point as much as we can,” Rubin said. “Sadako’s story doesn’t shy away from the hard stuff kids have to deal with, and it has an uplifting message. It also teaches kids about history and how, in their lives, they can have a voice and talk about really important issues.
“What’s so beautiful about this story is that a lot of people are very defensive, and we take sides, … but the one evil in this is not the countries that were involved; it’s the weapon itself that we never want to use again. Sadako was only 12. She wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh, the United States is terrible.’ She was thinking, ‘I just want to feel better, and everybody just needs to be at peace.’ That was where she was coming from.”
The musical performance stitches together fictional and nonfictional elements of Sasaki’s life to explore the idea of peace from an elementary, middle and high schooler’s perspective. For instance, audiences will see Sasaki act as a mediatory anchor for her friends during arguments and moments of animosity.
“The story follows her, but side-by-side with what these fictional friends are going through,” Rubin said. “The most amazing thing to me about Sadako’s real story, which we tried to capture as much as we could, was that she remained positive through the whole thing. … When people go to see the show, they always say, ‘I’m expecting to be very sad.’ There are moments where you take out your Kleenex, and the kids on stage also get very emotional, but it’s also so uplifting because Sadako herself never got to the point where she ever was pitying herself. She was always the glue that got all the kids to play, no matter how sick she felt.”
Rubin said that many of the audience’s reactions to the performance have deeply moved her. They have ranged from people learning about the history of the Hiroshima bombing for the first time to people with relatives in Hiroshima that felt a personal connection to the show.
“There are only a few shows that can cause as much emotional connection as ‘Peace on Your Wings’ does, and I feel like this show has a lot of power to touch a lot of people,” said Wyatt Tamamoto, who plays Masahiro.
Jenelle Wong, who plays Sasaki, added, “You can learn about the atomic bombing in school, and you can learn about all of the facts, but through musicals, you’re able to feel the emotion and just the complexity behind this horrible event that occurred and the beauty and hope of this one girl’s life and how it represented the hardships of so many others.”
As a nonprofit organization that provides performing arts training for youth ages 6 to 18, Ohana Arts takes a unique approach to its productions. The Honolulu-based theater company assembled an all-youth cast for “Peace on Your Wings,” which premiered in November 2014, enjoyed a sold-out statewide tour in 2015, and traveled across the United States in the following years. The production was also honored with a proclamation from the City and County of Honolulu proclaiming Aug. 6, 2015, as “Peace on Your Wings Day.”
“We wanted to write a show that speaks to the challenges of youth, not have them pretend to be adults all the time, but actually to be who they are,” Rubin said. “We also really wanted to give our kids the experience of being on stage with a pit orchestra; we feel like it just makes them rise to a new level.
“We wanted them to have the full sets, the full costumes because some of these kids will never experience this again. This will be it for them. And that will be life-changing. That’s enough. For other kids, when they get into the performing arts as a career, they’re going to be ready for it, so we insist on that caliber.”
Rubin said that each cast member has adopted a sense of ownership over the story and feels like they are ambassadors spreading peace through their performances. She described the production as a movement.
“For all of the cast, what’s been remarkable is they’ve all taken that under their wing, and they challenge other people, like the audience members, with that movement,” Rubin said. “What’s so beautiful is that they all seem to get along with each other, too. … Everyone from 4 to 18, they’re all friends and they do fun things together.
“We heard them in one of the rehearsals, they kept singing one of the songs from the show over and over as a big a capella group, which they’re good at. Then we’re like, ‘What are you guys doing? It sounds really good.’ And they said, ‘We prank-called McDonald’s … and we left it on their voicemail to get them to come see the show.’”
Ohana Arts will perform “Peace on Your Wings” at Little Tokyo’s Aratani Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6, exactly 78 years after the bombing of Hiroshima. Rubin said that the show’s message of peace, and the voices of Hiroshima’s past, must still be listened to today.
“I think it’s timely now because of what’s going on in Ukraine and North Korea,” she said. “Even our own president has said we’re very close to Armageddon, and I don’t think people realize what it means. … When you tell a story where there’s no political agenda — these kids are just telling it how it was — it hits you in a different way because these are the innocent victims of war.
“One of the things that the children had said in Hiroshima was, ‘This is our cry. This is our prayer: peace in the world.’ And it’s coming from people who never started the war. They were just the innocent bystanders who got affected by this. And that’s universal.”
“1,000 Paper Cranes for Hiroshima”
WHEN: Noon to 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6
WHERE: George J. Doizaki Gallery, 244 San Pedro Street, Suite 505, Los Angeles
COST: Free
INFO: jaccc.org
“Peace on Your Wings”
WHEN: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6
WHERE: Aratani Theatre, 244 San Pedro Street, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets are $20 to $75 for reserved seating.
INFO: jaccc.org/peace