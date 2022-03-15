Joey Santiago has high hopes about the Pixies’ show on Wednesday, March 16, at House of Blues, Anaheim.
The gig will be the second one since the pandemic-mandated break.
“Hopefully, we won’t make a hell of a lot of mistakes,” he said with a laugh. “We’re just going to be playing songs, including our new single, ‘Human Crime.’ That’s for sure. We’re going to give the people what they want.”
Available as a digital-only single and music video, “Human Crime” is Pixies’ first new release since September 2020. Written by Charles Thompson, the track was produced and mixed by Tom Dalgety, and recorded in Los Angeles in the fall of 2021.
“Charles and Tom presented the demo to us, and it came together easily,” he said. “Dave and I and the producer cut the tracks here in LA. Charles did it in Massachusetts, just because of the COVID protocols. It came out great.”
Pixies — which also includes David Lovering and Paz Lenchantin — also recently released on vinyl and CD “Live in Brixton,” a box set that recalls a 2004 series of shows in England. Each has eight discs.
Pixies emerged from an 11-year hiatus to play multiple sold-out nights at the Brixton Academy, where they started the show with the Neil Young rarity “Winterlong.”
“We whittled it down to the four best nights,” Santiago said. “I just got the box set, and it’s pretty impressive — pretty damn heavy. I did a live tweet recently. I had to write little tidbits on each song. It was very well performed. We were tight. The mistakes that are on there were keepers. Those were good moments.”
During the show, Santiago accidentally broke his Les Paul during a performance of “Vamos,” while drummer Lovering opened the show with his electrical engineering/experimental magic show, The Scientific Phenomenalist, featuring a big trick that failed.
During the shows, Pixies played the hits and fan favorites from the albums “Doolittle” and “Surfer Rosa”; key songs and obscurities from the rest of their catalogue; plus covers like Peter Ivers’ “In Heaven” (from the David Lynch film “Eraserhead”) and The Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Head On.”
The vinyl box set is spread across eight discs of 180-gram vinyl, with each show split between two translucent colored LPs: June 2 is red, June 3 is orange, June 5 is green, and June 6 is blue. It is housed within a deluxe slipcase box featuring silver foil detail that depicts Brixton Academy venue. Only 2,000 were made worldwide.
“Live in Brixton” will also be available in a second vinyl box set that is exclusive to select independent retailers. Each show is pressed on the same colors as the standard version, but this time splattered on otherwise clear vinyl.
All formats include a 24-page booklet, which features photographs and new artwork, along with memories and paraphernalia from fans who attended the shows. The packages are completed by a 27-inch-by-19-inch foldout poster, which features the new “Live in Brixton” box set artwork.
Santiago said he is not sure why Pixies songs have resonated.
“They are timeless, and we’re not really considered this ‘pop’ band,” said Santiago, whose band will spend a week recording in Cardiff during its European leg. “I wish I knew why they’ve resonated. I think the style of the Pixies is on its own. If you want to listen to Pixies music, you’ve come to the right place.”
Pixies w/special guests
WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16
WHERE: House of Blues Anaheim, 400 Disney Way, Suite 337, Anaheim
COST: Sold out; resale tickets available
INFO: 714-520-2334; houseofblues.com