Bernie Taupin has never been a traditional writer.
He and Elton John’s songs tell stories; “Bennie and the Jets,” “The Bitch is Back,” “Candle in the Wind,” “Daniel” and “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” are forever etched in pop music fans’ minds.
He took a similar nonlinear approach to his book “Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me,” which hits stores on Sept. 12.
“I could never have written a completely A-to-Z, linear kind of memoir,” Taupin said via Zoom. “I didn’t want to do that — I mean, I couldn’t have done that because I don’t have the mental capacity to write in that framework. Hence the title ‘Scattershot.’
“It’s like I loaded up a shotgun, pointed it in the air and all the pieces fell around. I’d say, ‘Well, I’ll write about that today. I’ll write about this tomorrow.’ Once all those pieces were put together at the end, I just placed them around in chapters, wherever. But I think it’s pretty cohesive.”
He’ll talk about “Scattershot” with American filmmaker/writer Cameron Crowe during Live Talks Los Angeles’ event at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center in DTLA and online.
Taupin worked with John since 1967, beginning one of the most successful music collaborations. Among their accolades were the Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a lifetime achievement Grammy and an Academy Award. Last year, Taupin was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to music.
“It’s like a marriage,” Taupin said about his relationship with John.
“It’s a marriage that’s lasted over decades. From day one — when we met back in 1967 — we were joined at the hip. The bond we created back in 1967 has never dissipated. We’re still as close today as we ever were — and probably in more ways than one. We are not geographically close, but we have the same basic family life.
“He has a devoted husband. I have a devoted wife and I’m a devoted husband, and we both have two kids. He has two sons, I have two daughters, and everything we do is in-house. We don’t have any profiteers. We don’t have any peripheral 50 percenters. Our management is all family. My wife manages me. His husband manages him.”
In “Scattershot,” Taupin shares his story from a child growing up in the East Midlands of England to his infatuation with the American “mytho-poetics of country music and cowboy culture.”
Quickly, he and John were the center of attention in’70s and ’80s Beverly Hills. Taupin spent time in Australia at a well-known rock ‘n’ roll hotel with drugs, along with hours with John Lennon, Bob Marley and Frank Sinatra.
He shares his meetings with writers like Graham Greene, painters such as Andy Warhol and Salvador Dalí. Taupin reveals what inspired the lyrics to his songs.
“People say, ‘Well, why write this now?’” he said.
“I say it’s the perfect time to write it. You don’t write a book at the beginning of your career, and you don’t write one in the middle of it. I’m 73 years old. It seems to me the obvious and perfect time to put pen to paper, as we would say in the old days, or now tap on the keys.”
He called the book “one of the biggest accomplishments of my life” and “incredibly liberating.” Taupin spent the better part of two years writing “Scattershot,” four to five hours daily.
“It’s like creating a great body of music,” he said. “It was an accomplishment that was so normal to me. It started as an exercise in writing, basically. A lot of people think it was the pandemic. The pandemic didn’t affect me at all. Everything I do is very solitary anyway.
“I wrote a few prose pieces. I wrote a few chapters and it suddenly occurred to me that, ‘Oh, I guess you’re writing a book here,” and it just gravitated on from there. I got a deal through my literary agent in New York and it was gangbusters all the way.”
Taupin still writes songs but spends most of his days painting and cooking. He listens to jazz, particularly John Coltrane and Eric Dolphy.
“I’m a complete jazz nut. I don’t listen to pop music at all, and I don’t listen to much rock music,” Taupin said.
“I also love blues and classic country. I’m old school. It’s not that I don’t respect anybody who’s current. I don’t subscribe to that whole (idea that) ‘Music’s not as good today as it was years ago.’ That’s a complete crock of (expletive). There are a lot of great songwriters and performers out there. I’m not well versed in the catalogs of the major pop celebrities. I couldn’t name one Beyoncé song or one Taylor Swift song. I think they’re all supremely talented. They’re just not in my wheelhouse.”
He’s spent the last two weeks promoting “Scattershot,” feeling like he’s on a hamster wheel of events and commitments. Writing “Scattershot” was easier.
“It was a piece of cake,” Taupin said about his book. “I loved every minute of it. It was wonderful. It was just the aphrodisiac that I needed at the right time. I like writing, so it was a wonderful journey.”
Bernie Taupin in conversation with Cameron Crowe
WHEN: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19
WHERE: Japanese American Cultural & Community Center’s Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro Street, DTLA, and virtual
COST: Tickets start at $45
INFO: livetalksla.org
Special events
Live Talks LA is hosting a slew of other DTLA events.
“This is our most ambitious fall season with several events in Downtown LA,” founder/producer Ted Habte-Gabr said.
“We are doing a series of events at the National Center for the Preservation of Democracy at the Japanese American National Museum and returning to the Aratani Theatre for four events.”
And here are the other DTLA events. For more information, visit livetalksla.org.
