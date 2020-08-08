Zach Heckendorf is playing benefits for Live Nation venues in all 50 states—all without leaving his New York apartment.
The pop singer has paired with the concert promoters to livestream performances simulcast through social media channels over 14 dates, creating a potential audience of more than 4 million live music fans.
The second leg of Heckendorf’s “50 States Livestream Tour” kicked off July 27 in Arizona, in support of The Van Buren.
“I’m happy to be active, and it’s pretty cool we were able to get together for Live Nation,” Heckendorf said.
At 5 p.m. Friday, August 10, he’ll perform for California venues Ace of Spaces, Belasco, House of Blues Anaheim, House of Blues Los Angeles, House of Blues San Diego, Magnolia Performing Art Center, Observatory Orange County, Observatory North Park, The Palladium, Riverside Live and The Wiltern. For information, visit facebook.com/zachheckendorf.
The benefits are twofold for the shows. Besides raising funds for the venues, the former Santa Monica resident is using the gigs to advance his album “Hawk Talk,” which is due out in September. Heckendorf has been releasing singles monthly since May to lead up to the record. The set will also feature covers that are pertinent to the state in which he’s performing.
In June, Heckendorf released his single “Take to the Floor” via Organically Elevated/Missing Piece Records. “Take to the Floor” followed Heckendorf’s single “Up,” which was produced by Grammy winner John Fields (Jonas Brothers, Pink, Miley Cyrus).
“John is a super pro producer,” he said. “I feel like I learned so much, like what it means to be a producer, how you run a session and the energy that you want to cultivate. He’s just a total musical genius.
“He’s amazing at engineering. He has this super infectious energy. No one’s ever board in Fields’ studio. The cool thing about John is he’s so tapped into the Minneapolis music scene. He brings in amazing musicians.”
Music is in Heckendorf’s blood. As a child growing up in Colorado, he pretended he was in boy bands and danced around his bedroom. He picked up his first guitar at age 10 and started writing songs that night.
“It’s definitely innate in some sense,” he said.