Sebastian Krys takes nothing for granted. In his 50 years, the Los Angeles-based record producer, audio engineer and radio personality has seen more than his share of trials and successes.
Krys has worked with accomplished musicians of the last 30 years, from Shakira to Will Smith. The road to his success was anything but typical, though. Born in Argentina, Krys lived his early years in the United States as an undocumented immigrant, which, the producer said, majorly shaped his childhood.
“I was 9 when we got to the States,” Krys said.
“It was very difficult in the sense that, first of all, I didn’t speak English. On top of that, as a kid in Argentina, although the political situation was bad, I had a lot of independence. I could take the bus or train, even at 6 years old. All the sudden I was in a place where there was very little transportation. It was frowned on to let your 9-year-old so far out of your sight. It was a complete culture shock.”
Being an undocumented immigrant came with consequences that he did not quite understand at the time. But, he said, with political tension in Argentina rising, his family was much safer in the United States.
“It was really hard to understand why we couldn’t go back and visit family and why I couldn’t see my friends,” Krys said.
“As a 9-year-old, you just don’t understand why you’re stuck somewhere, especially in that situation. It was a good place to be stuck, but I missed my friends and family. I didn’t see those people at all between the ages of 9 and 12, and at that age that is really, really long to be without the people you are closest to.”
Krys found solace in music. Growing up, his father played music of all genres around the house — something that intrigued Krys. He became fascinated with the Police, the Beatles, Elvis Costello, and Argentine artists like Mercedes Sosa. Other members of his family were classically trained musicians, further piquing his interest.
“My dad was a big music fan but not necessarily a musician,” he said.
“It was interesting, because my mom actually had a piano that she gave to her brother. So, my cousins were all classically trained pianists, while it was me who actually had an interest in the industry. But I would play piano when we went to my uncle’s before we moved to the U.S., and that was where I started.”
He decided to enter the music industry in his early teenage years after watching a Sting documentary when he was 15.
“There was this scene in the documentary where there’s a guy in board shorts in the background kind of turning knobs,” Krys said. “I thought, ‘Well, I can’t be Sting or any of the great musicians playing on stage with him, but I think I could be that guy in the board shorts.’ So I was immediately consumed by the idea of music production and getting into that side of the industry.”
In school, Krys struggled to keep up with his grades, which was discouraging. Facing health issues and a difficult time learning through instruction and lectures, he was disheartened by the American school system.
“I was not a good student,” Krys said. “When you’re brought up in traditional public school, if you don’t hit the marks — get good grades, good SAT scores — you’re a lost cause to them. My grades weren’t good enough to get into University of Miami’s music program or the Berklee College of Music, and I wasn’t a good enough musician yet either. But I knew I could create. I knew I was creative and that I could find my way into the music scene through the technical side.”
Finding his way
By luck, Krys said, he came across Full Sail University, which has more of a hands-on approach. He was accepted in 1988 and studied audio engineering.
“Full Sail was a school created by people who learn in a different way,” Krys said. “It was very hands-on. It really was catered a lot more toward people like me, who learn by doing. They would put you in real situations you would encounter. We would have labs at 1 a.m. because sometimes real sessions go all night. It was really eye opening and engaging, and I don’t think I would have a career without that school.”
Krys made industry connections through Full Sail that led him to interning at Emilio Estefan’s Crescent Moon Studio in Miami. For a while, Krys produced local artists’ records for free at the studio in his off time.
“Producing locally allowed me to get a lot of great experience without much risk,” Krys said. “I was doing it for free, so people had low expectations. It was a really good way for me to cut my teeth and learn how to manage people. It was the experience I needed.
“It was funny because, in the beginning, I had so little experience that I would offer to produce for a lot of bands that would actually just turn me down.”
From there, Krys’ career boomed as notable artists caught on to his production skills. He continued to work at Crescent Moon, where he collaborated with Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Gloria Estefan. Working mostly with Latin singer-songwriters, the producer said each was special.
“I really like songwriters who are storytellers,” Krys said. “It’s really about finding those right songs and then finding the right aesthetic for them and trying to tell those stories and frame them in a way that’s compelling. Every project is different, which is what I love about the job. It’s never the same. It’s never repetitive.”
Recently, Krys worked with a personal hero, Costello.
“To be able to connect with him and get to know him and his process has been a dream come true,” Krys said. “Not just musically, but in the fact that behind the music there is this wonderful human being who is thoughtful and engaged. Some people say, ‘Never meet your heroes,’ but I couldn’t disagree more.”
In 2010, Krys moved to Los Angeles and started Rebeleon Entertainment. The change of pace was the result of Krys unsatiated desire for growth in the industry.
“I wanted a change of scenery,” Krys said. “I was doing really well in Miami, and one of the things about our business is that it’s not a good business to be complacent, and I was getting very comfortable. I realized I didn’t like that feeling of too much comfort, I feel better in an underdog role. In LA, I had to prove myself again.”
Highs and lows
Living in LA has been a roller coaster. Krys had monumental success and became a U.S. citizen in 2012. However, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
“Health is something that we completely take for granted,” Krys said.
“I like to describe (Parkinson’s) as one of those annoying people you don’t ever feel like talking to, but instead of running into them once in a while they are living with you 24 hours a day, seven days a week, waking up with you and just wreaking havoc.
“Really, you just have to attack it head-on. You have to adjust a lot of the things you do as far as how you work and how you use your energy. But I’ve managed. You don’t get Sundays off from Parkinson’s, you know? It’ll be there. You just have to keep fighting it.”
Krys added that his goal for the next year is continue making great music and working hard.
“At this stage in my career, I have already done a lot more than I ever thought I was going to do,” Krys said. “With my diagnosis, my goal is just to be able to work. As long as I can keep working and I enjoy it, then I am going to keep at it. The second I can’t do it at a high level, I’ll stop. As long as I can wake up every day and work, it’s a blessing.”
He hopes that people who feel marginalized by the more traditional career path in the United States will pursue their passions, despite perceived societal constraints.
“We live in a world where everything is one size fits all,” he said. “I hope that people will follow what they want to do and be really passionate about it and not let that one-size-fits-all way of bringing people up discourage them from pursuing their dreams.
“I wasn’t the smartest kid. I wasn’t the most talented. I didn’t have the greatest grades. But I worked hard, and I worked through every obstacle by pushing on. And I’ve found myself doing what I love because of it, which is what I’d encourage anyone to do. Always pursue your dreams, because you might really surprise yourself with what you accomplish.”