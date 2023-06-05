Puppet-filled musical explores Michael Jackson’s world

The life of Michael Jackson, king of pop, has so many absurdities it can be hard to believe.
From adopting a chimp named Bubbles to having sleepovers with kids to trying to buy the Elephant Man’s bones, his life was filled with weirdness.
So when a network approached Julien Nitzberg to write a biopic of Jackson, he came back and said he couldn’t take a straight approach.
“The only way that makes sense is if his glove was an alien trying to take over the Earth and forcing Michael to do all these bizarre things and he was against them all,” Nitzberg said.
“When I pitched the network, they said, ‘That’s the funniest pitch we’ve ever heard, but can you do a normal version?’ And I said no, because you can’t make sense of Michael’s life.”
Years later, Nitzberg turned the concept into a musical, a wild parody that just extended its run at the Carl Sagan-Ann Druyan Theater at the Center for Inquiry West.
“For the Love of a Glove,” a fractured, fantastical fable about the life of Jackson, uses puppets to tell a story filled with blood-sucking extraterrestrials. The unauthorized, irreverent, queer-positive and drag-friendly show runs through July 1.
Deep dive
Nitzberg dove deep into researching the Jackson family dynamics, Jackson’s rivalry with Donny Osmond, and the influence religion had on both stars.
“I wanted it to be a smart piece,” Nitzberg said. “I wanted it to be smart and political. I didn’t want it to be like a ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch. The big question was, how do we find these things that make his life seem interesting and deep and not seem like we’re just mocking Michael, but actually getting insights into his life?”
“For the Love of a Glove” opened in January 2020 and was selling out when the pandemic closed it down. They reopened in February 2023.
While the show uses puppets, it is in no way a kid’s show with songs like “What a Delight When You Turn White,” “Hate Your Family” and “If I Were a Nun and You Were a Priest” (which features Brooke Shields in drag). Rather, the puppets allow the musical to address hard-hitting issues with silliness.
“Puppets give you emotional distance and take you to a world of comedy, and we’re dealing with such heavy issues,” Nitzberg said.
“We’re taking a very Mel Brooks-like approach to these issues of racism and Jesus. I knew early on we were not going to hire five kids to play the Jackson 5 all singing these horrible songs, so the only choices were either adults on their knees dressed as kids or puppets.”
Nitzberg brought in Robin Walsh, a puppet designer and puppeteer who has worked for Jim Henson and Walt Disney. She designed the puppets and held extensive teaching workshops for the actors.
“Puppetry has a unique reality to it, and ‘For the Love of a Glove’ uses that fact to lead the audience into a magical land, where our story begins,” Walsh said.
“The puppets were designed specifically for the distinctive musicality and fantasy of this show. Broadway-caliber puppet artists were inspired by everything from Japanese Bunraku style to Hamburger Helper, from glove puppets to ancient toy theater. Using combinations of mechanics and electrics, the puppets can literally light up the stage and dance like the Jackson 5.
The puppets’ performers are in full view, creating layers of nuance and staging that reflect the layers of fame, fortune and family that were Jackson’s life.”
A bit of a gut punch
Suzanne Nichols, who plays family matriarch Katherine, among others, said the puppetry she learned transferred back to her work teaching in LAUSD elementary schools. She now uses puppets to help students with their social-emotional learning.
“I cannot thank Julian and Robin Walsh enough for that,” Nichols said.
While the show is a farce, it deals with tough issues from race to religion. Nichols recalls it being a bit of a gut punch when she saw one of her fellow actors in costume.
“We do a song about the KKK,” Nichols said. “Most of the actors in the show are African American. I remember one of the actors in the KKK costume walking down the hall to the dressing room. I saw him and it hit me viscerally. That was jarring.”
As a longtime fan of the Jackson 5, Nichols said some revelations were heartbreaking. It was difficult, she said, to play a mother who never stopped her husband from abusing their children.
“The way that I made my peace with it was I did research, read books and spoke to people who knew them,” Nichols said. “One of the producers who was intimately involved with bringing them out here helped me find peace and understand that if it’s true, even when you are parodying them, you have to speak the truth.”
Nichols has developed an empathy for Katherine and an understanding that she didn’t always do right by her children.
“Katherine Jackson did a lot of things that in her mind, were loving and caring, when all that her children needed was for her to love and protect them,” Nichols said.
Historic elements worked their way into the show, such as how the Osmonds were created as a white version of the Jackson 5. They were originally doing minstrel songs at Disneyland. Then they went on tour with Pat Boone, who was notorious for appropriating the work of Black singers, with his covers rocketing up the charts while the original singers got little to no airplay.
The musical brings Osmond and Jackson together and explores religious history. Osmond was a Mormon, a religion that once taught Black people bore the mark of Cain, their Black skin a sign that they were being punished for Cain’s murder of his brother. They claimed that when Christ returns and Abel is raised from the dead, the curse would be reversed and all Black people would turn white.
“When I found that, I was like, Michael decides to get white to get revenge on Donny Osmond for talking about this,” Nitzberg said.
The first act focuses on the rivalry between the Jacksons and the Osmonds, while the second act focuses on the creation of “Thriller” and later scandals in Jackson’s life.
Nervous venues
Since reopening, Nitzberg said the musical resonates with people in new ways. It originally took them five years to stage the show. Venues were nervous because it dealt so forthrightly with racism. By 2023, things changed.
“We are in this moment, again, trying to investigate America’s history of racism,” Nitzberg said. “People thought the show was really shocking in 2020, then in 2023, people are like, ‘Oh my God, you’re really speaking the truth about what’s been happening.’”
The approach affects people differently. Nichols said she had friends object that it was inappropriate to sing about the KKK and child molestation and treat the topics humorously. But then others experienced opposite reactions.
“She said, ‘This is what we need. This is necessary,’” Nichols said of one of her guests. “This is what’s going to make people start taking a look at themselves in the mirror and have a conversation. It’s done through comedy which is oftentimes one of the better ways to make people think about how they’re making a contribution to white supremacy in society and what they can do to change their behavior.”
Nichols said the musical teaches a lot of facts about the Jackson 5 and American music history, but wraps the lessons in the absurd.
“So, you’re going to get aliens coming down and what Michael does with his glove,” Nichols said. “But you’re also learning Michael’s dad really did beat them to get them to do well. Michael had sleepovers with young boys and maybe on some level, he knew that wasn’t OK.”
A revisionist and fantastical look into those things which influenced Michael Jackson and the scandals that bedeviled him, “For the Love of a Glove” has been billed as a musical for those who hate musicals. And while it is a comedy, the creators and artists hope it will inspire people to think about the issues raised.
“This show will challenge the audiences’ preconceived notions around the topics of racism, child abuse, sexuality and love,” Nichols said.
