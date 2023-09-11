The Hooters found fame in the 1980s with songs like the menacing “All You Zombies,” the buoyant “And We Danced” and the sprightly “Day by Day.”
The Philadelphia-bred band went on hiatus in 1995, although founders Rob Hyman and Eric Bazilian continued to collaborate on musical projects for other artists.
The Hooters reunited in 2003 and have since spent most of their time headlining European tours. Now, the Hooters have returned to these shores to gig with Rick Springfield and Tommy Tutone on the “I Want My ’80s Tour.”
The jaunt comes to the YouTube Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
“This is our first national tour in many years,” co-founder and keyboardist Hyman said via Zoom.
“Fans can expect a fresh look at a band that’s been around for a while. We’ve been playing for over 40 years now. Most of our shows have been overseas, mainly Germany and Scandinavia. We’ve been all over, over the years. It’s been a long time since we toured the United States. So, I think you can expect some nervous excitement to finally be doing this.”
Earlier this year, the Hooters released “Rocking & Swing,” their first new studio recording since 2010. The record has been called a throwback to the Hooters’ early ’80s roots with their blend of ska, reggae and rock.
“Rocking & Swing” features the single “Why Won’t You Call Me Back,” as well as several new takes on previously released recordings. A few of the songs may also sound familiar to the band’s first fans as they were originally played live in the early ’80s club scene where the Hooters got their start. The addition of a three-piece horn section, aptly named Men in the Street (after the Skatalites’ classic track) added another dimension.
Hyman said the Hooters might play one new song in its set, but for the most part it’s a retro tour. The older hits on the setlist still sound fresh, however. That was the plan when they were recorded decades ago.
“We didn’t do anything more than write the best songs we could,” he said. “We were smack dab in the ’80s, which is a great decade of music. There’s a real sound to those records. There were synth sounds, dance stuff. There was the rock and a little bit of Americana. We touched on that, not just with our records but working with Cyndi Lauper and Joan Osborne.
“They really have a distinct sound from the studios and the technology that was going on the specific synthesizers that we use. But the songwriting is the songwriting. We’re at the point now where we’re playing the songs that are well over 40 years old — ‘All You Zombies,’ ‘Day by Day,’ ‘And We Danced.’ They all feel great. They do feel fresh. They don’t feel dated. They don’t feel old. It’s fun to play them, and people still enjoy them. We’re lucky that way.”
Their wide-ranging sound has led to bookings at myriad European music festivals.
“We’ve been thrown into some pretty heavy metal/hard rock festivals,” Hyman said. “We shared the stage with Ozzy, with Motörhead back in the day, and Anthrax and Slayer. We’d pull up, and it was a little terrifying at first. But we just went onstage and did our show.
“And you know what? They loved it. We have three guitars going as well as the mandolins. I bring out the accordion. But they were digging it. But it’s by no means a folk-rock band. It’s a rock band. We have a hard rock drummer and bass player. I think the foundation of the band is in that genre.”