After 12 months of planning, U.K.-based Pirate has come to LA, offering 24-hour, keyless, contactless, affordable studios for members of the creative community.
Pirate, which offers rates starting at $10 per hour, adheres to strict health and safety guidelines and has plans to expand to other major U.S. cities during 2021 and 2022.
The two are located at 4713 W. Jefferson Boulevard (West Adams) and 2807 Sunset Boulevard (Silver Lake). Each new customer can receive a complimentary three-hour session in any of its rooms through April 7.
On average, each building has 20 to 30 studios in England, according to co-founder and Vice President Sammi Alani. There are 26 at the West Jefferson Boulevard building, and 28 on Sunset Boulevard.
“The way it works, you go to pirate.com, sign up and ultimately book a session, and we’ll send you the codes for the front door and studio,” Alani said.
“It’s pretty straightforward. On the studio side, we have a team of 130 people across the world.”
Pirate began with a simple idea. In 2014, co-founders David Borrie and Mikey Hammerton decided to design their own studio in Bristol, England, after becoming disillusioned with the quality of available rehearsal spaces. Once built, they let their friends use the room to practice for upcoming gigs. From there, Pirate grew into the U.K.’s largest network of creative studios, now operating a network of more than 400 facilities worldwide, including seven in London.
“We saw an opportunity to make studios more affordable for people simply by being open all the time,” Borrie said.
“This had the added benefit of giving artists better accessibility, letting them use the studios at the times that suited them. Since then, we’ve just tried to identify the types of studios artists need and build them, trying where we can to break down the barriers that stop artists from creating the music and stories we love.”
Grammy Award-winning producer Che Pope, who has used the Silver Lake studios, said, “Pirate offers easy, affordable access 24/7 and a great environment to be creative whenever you want. It makes the recording experience available to everybody, and that’s a really good thing.”
Borrie said he believes everyone should have access to creative studios.
“A recent survey of our DJ customers revealed that 54% have lost significant income since the arrival of the pandemic,” Borrie added. “By offering up quality yet affordable rooms, Pirate hopes to provide local creatives with a space that will rebuild a sense of community in the months ahead.”
As part of its commitment to the local areas where its studios are located, Pirate is also offering unused studio hours to neighborhood charities. Nonprofit organizations will be able to use the studios for appropriate endeavors. Time will be open during nonpeak hours of 9 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday, generally, depending on availability.
All Pirate sites follow a basic design template that works with a particular property’s characteristics to make a space that feels true to its surrounding area, all while offering top-level gear. As an example, the West Adams site in Los Angeles contains 13 recording rooms — outfitted with monitors, interface, microphones and headphones — two podcast studios, six small and two large DJ rooms, and three rehearsal rooms, plus parking. For most sessions, customers only need to bring a laptop and USB cable in order to start working.
To book a free new-customer session, go to pirate.com and the specific Los Angeles studio location and use the offer code NEWPIRATE. Nonprofits and charities in the above neighborhoods can apply for space and get more information at https://bit.ly/31xn3sp.
For specific equipment lists and booking information, visit pirate.com and click on the specific location.
For a virtual 360 walk-through of the West Adams facility, visit https://bit.ly/3tUm4OP.