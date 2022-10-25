‘Recovering photographer’ rediscovers his love

British photographer Steve Rapport photographed the most iconic acts of the ’80s music scene in London and the United States.
Then, he gave it all up after shooting R.E.M. in 1995 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View.
“That was the final straw,” he said. “It was on a work night, a two-hour drive from San Francisco, where I was living. They gave us one number, and this was for a big piece in (the now-defunct English music magazine) Vox. After one song, they marched all the photographers out of the amphitheater. I drove all that way and I didn’t get to watch the show.”
For the next 27 years, he called himself a “recovering photographer.”
He’s back and exhibiting his work from 1981 to 1995 at the Musichead Gallery, 7420 W. Sunset Boulevard. Artists featured in the exhibit include Eurythmics (for which Rapport did seven sessions), Duran Duran, David Bowie, Joe Strummer of The Clash, Freddie Mercury, The Cure, Kate Bush, Depeche Mode and Siouxsie Sioux.
Running from Oct. 27 to Nov. 12, Rapport’s first solo exhibition coincides with Eurythmics’ and Duran Duran’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Microsoft Theatre.
Other artists who will be honored by the Rock Hall are Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon, along with Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for Musical Excellence; Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten for Early Influence; and Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
“Now I call myself a photographer again,” Rapport said.
“I have a completely different attitude toward my original photography. I look back at the old stuff and it seems like someone else’s life, someone else’s work. I have a completely different perspective than when I was a photographer.”
From 1992 to 2017, Rapport’s archives were packed in a storage unit in England. When he started scanning, printing and hanging photos, he fell in love all over again.
“People would say things about the emotion in the photos or how they feel they were there,” Rapport said.
“They remember if they saw that band back in the day. I never knew I had a style of photography. I had to think of what that style could be.”
Musichead is a Los Angeles gallery that has become an authority on music-related art and photography, representing over 80 acclaimed photographers and artists.
It was founded in 1998 by Sam Milgrom, who had previously owned the Magic Bag concert hall and Sam’s Jams record store in suburban Detroit.
Milgrom has curated many renown exhibitions, including showings of the work of Bob Gruen, Grace Slick, Jerry Garcia, Chuck D, Baron Wolman, Danny Clinch, Chris Cuffaro, Brandon Boyd, EMEK and Storm Thorgerson.
The gallery also offers album cover and poster art chronicling music’s rich heritage and artwork by some of its greatest legends spanning the dawn of rock ‘n’ roll in the 1950s onward.
Milgrom was introduced to Rapport through the photographer’s manager.
“He knew about my gallery and introduced Steve’s work to me,” Milgrom said. “I loved his photography. We were doing this exhibition, then I find out just a few weeks ago that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which is always in New York, was in LA this year.”
He decided to host the reception the day before the ceremony in the hopes of getting artists to swing by.
“If I fell in love with someone’s work, the world needs to know about it,” Milgrom said. “He’s really, really good. He’s had the opportunity to take photos of bands before digital photography and cellphones.
“Steve was on the scene in the U.K., at the right place at the right time. He was a photographer for the Guardian in the ’80s. He was well regarded and well known — more so there than here. He’s been quietly doing his own thing for all these years.
“Now he’s relocated to New Orleans, which is really fun for him. It’s a whole new chapter in his career, and I wanted to do something with him here.”