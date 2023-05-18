No one will disagree — the last few years have been hard. After the onslaught of the pandemic, a continued racial reckoning, and an escalating climate catastrophe, everyone could use some healing.
Public art organization LA Freewaves invites Angelenos to Heal Hear Here, a free day of collective healing through art, from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Los Angeles State Historic Park. The event coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month and is funded by the Los Angeles Department of Mental Health.
On the heels of a globally tumultuous time, it was important for Anne Bray, director and founder of LA Freewaves, to move out of isolation collectively. “With the pandemic winding down, I felt like something healing and communal was necessary,” she said. “I want to see what it feels like for us to get back together.”
The reparative afternoon will unite 30 local arts organizations and feature performances, workshops, readings, processions, installations and more, creating a multicultural and multi-sensory afternoon for individual and communal healing.
Each organization will bring a different healing modality, whether deep conversations over tea, an ancestral walking tour, poetry readings, performance art, a community chorus, a soundscape labyrinth or a meditative bike ride through the park, to name a few. “It’s a joint portrait of healing,” Bray explained.
Organizations representing a wide swath of people and cultures from across LA will be present, including Metabolic Studio, LA Artcore, GYOPO, Armory Center for the Arts, LA River Public Art Project, artworxLA, the Museum of Jurassic Technology, Self Help Graphics & Art, Project 1521 and UCLArts & Healing, among others.
Thinh Nguyen, representing Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions, will lead a festivalwide healing chant. Nguyen will share their personal mantra and conduct meditation and breathing exercises.
Poet Sara Harris from Escritorio Público will write real-time poetry. Participants will tell Harris what is on their minds, and she’ll write an inspired poem on her typewriter, gifting it to them.
Beth Peterson will display her life-size puppets from One Grain of Sand Puppet Theater in a procession. The Queer Spa Network will also be in attendance, conducting a workshop to create biodegradable spa products from drought-resistant plants.
Bray wants to widen people’s perception of mental health and what it means to heal. “Everyone thinks of the hospital or the shrink, but we’re trying to expand that,” she said. “We’re trying to expose all these other ways of healing. There are 30 different methods that these artists are suggesting. I feel like people will get exposed to something they never knew would work for them. “
The event will open with an Indigenous-informed land acknowledgment ceremony conducted by Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe representatives. The ceremony is designed to sanctify and heal the land, recognizing the Indigenous people who were here long before Los Angeles. Before individual and communal healing, “this is a healing that needs to happen first,” Bray said. Indeed, the land now known as LA State Historic Park was once a gathering place for local tribes following a converging section of the LA River.
“It’s sort of re-welcoming people to the park,” Bray said. “While we were all sick, the park got well. it flourished. … It is so much healthier than it was before the pandemic.”
Heal Hear Here
WHEN: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20
WHERE: Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring Street, Los Angeles
COST: Free
INFO: freewaves.org