It doesn’t seem that long ago when the creators of TV’s bitingly funny “South Park” teamed with the co-creator of the equally brash musical Avenue Q to push the Broadway envelope with its send-up of the Mormon religion.
But time flies when you’re laughing.
It’s been nearly a decade since The Book of Mormon debuted, won nine Tony Awards including for Best Musical, and proved that you can make a smash hit show filled with lyrics once thought too vulgar or potentially offensive for mainstream audiences.
Still running on Broadway, and into its seventh year of touring, The Book of Mormon is making its fourth trip to Los Angeles, but it’s the first time the uproarious show is at Downtown’s Ahmanson Theatre instead of the cavernous Pantages Theatre in Hollywood.
With original direction by choreographer Casey Nicholaw and “South Park”’s Trey Parker, it stays in town through March 29.
Taking Broadway by storm with a collection of expletive-filled songs lampooning the text of the American-born religion remains a remarkable accomplishment, but what’s more impressive is how well the two-act, two-and-a-half hour production has aged.
That continued relevance has a lot to do with co-creator Robert Lopez, who with his wife also wrote the Disney signature power ballad “Let it Go” for Frozen. His skills, combined with Parker and partner Matt Stone, is a musical alchemy resulting in golden treasures of catchy melodies layered with in-your-face humor.
The other winning ingredient is the current tour’s sharp cast, anchored by Liam Tobin and Jordan Matthew Brown, who portray the cocky, handsome Elder Price and the nerdy often-fibbing Elder Cunningham. After a few months of training, they embark on the requisite two-year mission to teach about the Mormon faith. Elder Price is certain his prayers will be answered and he will be sent to his dreamland — Orlando. Instead, they end up in a Ugandan village where most of the villagers have AIDS and a corrupt general is demanding all women in the area be circumcised.
If you’re wondering how that’s fodder for comedy, you likely haven’t seen “South Park,” where nothing is off limits. When Price and Cunningham arrive, they join in singing what sounds like an uplifting song, “Hasa Diga Eebowai,” which it turns out translates to “[expletive] you, god.”
Elder Price, who is frustrated and upset, learns from the other missionaries stationed there how to deal with past and current trauma by turning off your feelings like a light switch.
The villagers aren’t sold on the story of Mormonism, except for Nabulungi (the charismatic Alyah Chanelle Scott), who convinces everyone to listen to Cunningham. It’s then that his ability to make up stories comes in handy.
Each song is loaded with punch-line lyrics, leading toward the second act showstopper “Joseph Smith American Moses,” one of the funniest songs in major musical history. Sung by the Ugandans, who have been taught Cunningham’s mistake-riddled version of the Book of Mormon, the new version includes elements of “Star Trek”, The Hobbit and a heaping dose of bestiality.
Nicholaw is perhaps the top current choreographer for musical comedies, and The Book of Mormon may be his best. The crisp and conservative swing moves with dashes of hip-hop and tap for the missionaries mixes well with the free-flowing movements of the Ugandans.
All of the performances are strong, but it’s Brown who anchors most scenes. While anyone who takes the part lives somewhat in the shadow of original Elder Cunningham Josh Gad, Brown makes the part his own, adding some fun swagger to the awkward missionary.
Despite its poking fun at an entire religion, the Mormon Church has never lodged a protest against the show. Perhaps it’s for the same reason that the show works as more than a comedy. There’s an actual simple message: people should be nice and help one another.
That message, along with such insightful humor is as funny and fresh today as it was nine years ago — and it likely will remain that way nine years from now.
The Book of Mormon runs through March 29 at the Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., (213) 628-2772 or centertheatregroup.org.