Cody Walker and Tyrese Gibson were catching up at Red Lobster when the conversation turned to Cody’s late brother, Paul, of “The Fast and the Furious” franchise.
Cody told Gibson about his and Chris Lee’s plan to host festival surrounding all-things cars called FuelFest. Gibson was in.
Following two record-setting shows in West Palm Beach and Fort Worth, FuelFest will return for a fifth time to LA at Irwindale Speedway from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
Hosted by Walker and Gibson, FuelFest blends enthusiasts’ passion for the automotive world with drifting and ride-alongs, celebrities, live music and culture.
This year, the show will feature more than 600 top custom, exotic, rare and exclusive cars and trucks combined with drift exhibitions, off-road demos, and new interactive exhibits and experiences.
“I feel like what makes our event special is they’re very approachable,” Walker said. “They’re not just for hardcore motorheads. I think there are a lot of car events that cater more to just the track rats or the hardcore fans.
“We appeal to the mainstream as well. We get people out to our show who aren’t necessarily just hardcore enthusiasts. People are interested who have never experienced motorsports or a car show before.”
FuelFest also reflects the multicultural cast of “The Fast and the Furious.”
“If you look at FuelFest,” Walker said. “What’s made ‘The Fast and the Furious’ as a movie franchise so popular all these years is it caters to all.
“All the different types of cars they have in the films — everything from Japanese tuners cars to American muscle cars — that’s what we’re doing at our shows, too. That’s the allure of the whole thing. Our demographic is just incredible. We are so diverse, just like the films. That’s why ‘The Fast and the Furious’ is so popular. It’s so diverse, and it has a multicultural cast. There’s somebody in that franchise that everybody can relate to in some way, shape or form. Everybody gets together and celebrates the culture.”
Walker is excited about the addition of Monster Trucks.
“We have Monster Trucks, which are going to be really fun to see,” he said. “It’s an all-new experience for people to see. They can ride with drift drivers, too, and experience what that’s like from inside the car, which is always a blast. It puts a huge grin on my face, whenever I’ve done it.”
A portion of the event’s proceeds benefit Reach Out WorldWide, the nonprofit founded by Paul and continued by Cody.
The organization was created by the late actor and producer in 2010 after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti. He was inspired to organize a relief team that responded to the disaster.
ROWW’s mission is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations. As of 2022, ROWW has raised over $300,000 through its FuelFest events to benefit those in need and has deployed to several disaster areas including Tampa Bay following Hurricane Ian and Turkey following devastating earthquakes.
Additionally, Cody and Felicia Walker collaborated with The Weather Channel in 2022 on a new series “Fast: Home Rescue,” to help rebuild homes across the United States that were impacted by natural disasters.
“It’s amazing,” he said of fans’ response. “I am so grateful for all of that support. Honestly, it blows my mind. We miss my brother very much, every day. To put on a fun event that’s upbeat and celebrates car culture and gives back to Reach Out WorldWide has been an absolute dream. It’s great to create something sustainable that also does good.”
The 2023 FuelFest World Tour will also make its way to New Jersey; Las Vegas; Scottsdale; and internationally to Tokyo, Germany and Abu Dhabi.
“This year, we’re returning to Japan and headed to Germany for the first time, in October,” Walker said.
“We’re over the moon about that. We’ll be returning again to the UAE at the end of year in December again. It’s been incredible. We’re planning ahead for 2024 with new markets. We have such an incredible, small team. I’m so proud of everybody. They work so stinking hard. It takes a lot to put these on.”
FuelFest
WHEN: 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 3
WHERE: Irwindale Speedway, 500 Speedway Drive, Irwindale
COST: Tickets start at $40
INFO: fuelfest.com