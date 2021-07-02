Rooftop Cinema Club ushers in a new month and a new lineup of classic films and fan favorites.
With three locations open in Los Angeles, cozy up on the west side to create unforgettable moments under the stars at Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, tune in at The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport, or revel in the heart of the city at Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA.
Recently, an LED screen was added to Rooftop Cinema Club in El Segundo, allowing for earlier matinee screenings that are open to all ages, with movie times beginning between 4 and 5 p.m. The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport will also use an LED screen, with its install beginning July 18.
RCC is returning to Downtown LA after over a year closed due to the pandemic. Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA reopens Thursday, July 8, at the fourth-floor terrace at Level.
The Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA features food from a featured local partner, drinks from the full bar, and table games. Select the seats, and snack on classic cinema concessions with contactless order and pickup.
In July, the club is open seven days a week with two screenings Thursdays to Saturdays. Prime screening starts at 8:30 p.m., with the late screening commencing between 10:45 and 11:50 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays.
Doors open an hour before the prime screenings and 30 minutes prior to the late screenings.
An upcoming special event is Vidiots Presents! Vidiots host a screening of the ’80s classic “Valley Girl” on July 28. Vidiots Foundation is a nonprofit and hub for film lovers, filmmakers and anyone who loves cinema. A $3 donation added to the ticket helps Vidiots relaunch its brick-and-mortar at the historic Eagle Theatre in Northeast Los Angeles.
Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA offers two types of deck chairs — a single lounge seat for one or a double-width love seat for two. Standard tickets range from $18.50 to $26, depending on ticket type and day of the week. It also offers students a 10% discount.
As COVID-19 guidelines change, RCC has adapted operations with the safety of guests and team members at the forefront of their plans. All ticket purchases are made online, and concessions at all venues are available with contactless order and pickup. Team members will continue to wear masks, routinely change gloves and have sanitization solutions available on site.
Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA requires guests to be age 18 and older.