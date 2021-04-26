What happens when you feed an artificial intelligence a steady diet of images and ask it to share what it “sees”?
It’s what architects and designers at SCI-Arc Galleries set out to discover.
SCI-Arc — a cultural institution in Los Angeles committed to exhibiting experimental projects by contemporary architects — presents provocative exhibitions that challenge its viewers.
Its latest is “Architectural Bestia,” which not only explores how machines learn but creates a commentary on the world humans operate in and the changes over the past several decades.
“It is a commentary of where we are,” said Hernán Díaz Alonso, the exhibit’s curator as well as SCI-Arc’s CEO and director. “We are all influenced by social media and information. The trajectory is never completed. It is almost like a conversation. This is where we are right now.”
The project began three years ago, and it blurs the lines of who was the “creator” or “author” of the art. A group of architects was selected and asked to send images that would be fed to the AI, which was nicknamed “the Beast.”
“The idea is that this machine is an autonomous interpreter and generator of images,” said M. Casey Rehm, the project’s designer. “We directed the (architects) not to submit images that were final polished images necessarily but a collective representation of how they work through projects.”
SCI-Arc ended up with 400 images from architects such as Atelier Manferdini, BairBalliet, Baumgartner+ Uriu Architects, Current Interests, Natou Fall, Florencia Pita & Co., Ramiro Diaz-Granados, Griffin Enright Architects, Soomeen Hahm Design, HDA-X, Kordae Henry, Kinch, Lifeforms.io, P-A-T-T-E-R-N-S, Ruy Klein, servo LA-Stockholm, SU11 Architecture + Design, Testa & Weiser, Tom Wiscombe Architecture, William Virgil and Liam Young.
“The idea being that the Beast would wander and learn from these,” Rehm said. “We trained it continuously every day. Each day the machine wandered this wilderness of aesthetics. Every night, it adds up to 100 images from social media platforms.”
SCI-Arc gave the AI search terms so it would feed on popular images of the day from architecture, art and graphics. It then acquired more search terms on its own over time.
Each day, SCI-Arc puts a new set of images and captions on its site, all of it generated by the Beast, or Bestia. Anyone visiting can see the day’s images, click through to previous days and witness the evolution.
This is the project’s second incarnation. Rehm clarified that the Beast is not one neural network model; it is actually four. In the first version of the project, there were six, but SCI-Arc was able to improve and streamline the software.
The kind of things they feed it — the data set — are actual photographs of things with precise text. They then tried to teach it to correlate image content to text. The result became a caption generator that sometimes came up with odd statements but, at other times, ones that were spot on.
“A lot of the captions are quite nonsensical,” Rehm said. “We used a more robust model (this time around). We used specific mini-videos and a more sophisticated text model with it extrapolating the main (ideas). I think in a lot of cases, it has been uncanny the content that comes out of the longer text.”
Much of the experimentation draws upon the ideas of evolution and how it takes contamination to force something to evolve or change trajectory and begin to mutate.
The field of design and architecture has experienced a lot of paradigm shifts in the past 30 years because of new methodologies, technologies and cultural change. Multiple fields, such as art, architecture, fashion, film and music, overlap or “contaminate” each other until they have a similar language.
The AI is “contaminated” in a much quicker fashion and displays the mutations daily. However, Rehm said he is careful to not let the AI train for more than two hours a day.
“I don’t allow the machine to reach the level of resolution in its image production,” Rehm said. “I never let it get to that photo level. You need to keep the wound open on it so it can keep growing. If it gets too cauterized, it is hard to retrain it.”
SCI-Arc is also tracking how often each person who visits the virtual exhibit clicks on each image. The most-popular images are tracked and fed back into the AI the next day. The algorithm accounts for popularity and uses it to recenter where the AI starts its training.
Alonso described the results as having a playful quality; one visitor can watch and be surprised by each day. The metaphor of the Beast also appealed to him. He said he always gravitates toward exhibitions that connect with audiences on an emotional level. The exhibition is in a permanent state of change, inviting people to reflect on where we are and explore the fear that technology is leaving us behind.
“A jungle is different than a garden,” Alonso said. “In a jungle, you can see interactions with species. The notion is that we are in a territory that is more like a jungle.”
And to no surprise to anyone who has ever used the internet, among the images the Beast finds while it prowls the web are pictures of cats.
Opening up the annual gala
On May 1, SCI-Arc will celebrate the return of its annual gala, this year titled “Main Event 2021: Acts of Optimism.”
For the first time, the gala will not only be virtual but it will also be free. Alonso said this year’s gala will be the biggest ever in terms of guests joining.
“Being online allows us to reach out to lots of communities in Los Angeles,” Alonso said. “The idea of the gala is to use it as an opportunity to validate and communicate as much of the audience as we can.”
Based on Alonso’s commitment that “architecture is an act of optimism,” the gala will have a series of programs with artists and creative innovators across disciplines.
Guest lineups include architect Barbara Bestor, Pritzker Prize-winning architect Peter Zumthor, LAXART Executive Director Hamza Walker, film director and educator Kordae Henry, SCI-ARC design faculty member Mira Henry, and photographic artist and writer Janna Ireland.
The emphasis will be on celebrating the optimistic possibilities of architectural thinking. Alonso said the focus will be on the role that design, media art and humanities have played in our culture. It will be, he said, a block party to engage the community. It encourages people to notice the architecture around them.
To RSVP or donate, visit sciarc.edu/mainevent.