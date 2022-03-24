Everything comes from somewhere. Artist Mary Little traces her creative genealogy from her industrial views in DTLA to the wild, rugged coastlines of Irish farmlands on a remote peninsula.
These experiences inform her work, which shows from Saturday, March 26, to Saturday, April 23, at PH-1, 1700 S. Santa Fe, Downtown. Honoring her artistic journey, the exhibition is called “Lineage.” The opening reception is noon to 5 p.m. Friday, March 25.
“For the first 10 years of my life, I lived on a farm, the countryside on the northeast coast of Ireland,” Little said. “I lived on a peninsula that was just 3 miles wide. That was my life, and I very rarely left the peninsula until I was 10 years old, and my family moved to Belfast. I went from intense green to gray.”
Little sculpts with unbleached canvas, manipulating it to create patterns that speak to her, that explore how light, surface and gravity interact.
She uses advanced sewing techniques to create patterns and shapes. The canvases hang on walls, pieces sewn together in ways that sometimes bunch or ruffle.
The movement of the sculptures in this exhibit was born out of her memories, representations of how she saw the landscape and how it was shaped by the ocean.
“I really miss the countryside and the tiny little fields, the way things are really worn down,” Little said. “Everything in the countryside where I grew up was old. There was moss and rocks and water inlets and big, soft boulders you saw on the beach on the west side of the peninsula. On the east side were sandy beaches and you’d see patterns on the beach. It was that sensibility of things being worn down and having soft gentle waves to them that I’m really picking up in the patterns.”
To name the pieces in the exhibit, she pulled from family surnames and then from neighboring farmers. Eventually, she started naming the really large pieces after land masses.
“I’m tapping into those places that are all around where I grew up,” Little said. “As I get older, I think more and more about those first 10 years of my life. It’s a really big foil against where I am now. I live Downtown, and my windows look at the back of a warehouse. There is graffiti and tagging, people living in the streets down below. It’s just such a contrast.”
Contrast isn’t a negative thing. She said she is exactly where she wants to be, and she and her husband worked hard to find a way to make it to Los Angeles.
“Los Angeles has been so much better to live in than I ever thought,” Little said.
“When I was younger and making furniture, a lot of people said I would do well in Los Angeles. They would mean Hollywood and glamour, because the furniture I was making was sculptural with rich, colorful material.”
Two decades ago, she moved to San Francisco to teach, but they couldn’t afford to live there and moved to Connecticut.
“We were literally heartbroken that we left,” Little said. “I had never felt anything like it. We both felt like we’d made such a big mistake to leave California but couldn’t think of a way back.”
Eventually, they were introduced to Craft in America and found their place in Downtown LA
While she was still making furniture then, she was ready for a change. Thanks to support from the creative community, in 2015, she left furniture making behind and concentrated on her sculptures, works defined as being “devoid of functional references.”
Los Angeles’ character feeds her work, just as the coasts, inlets and small hills of Ireland do. The glamour of Hollywood does not.
“I feel Los Angeles is full of character,” Little said. “It’s really rough. People find their own way. It’s full of creative people trying to stand on their feet. It’s not the glamorous place that people in my family in the UK or London think it is. It’s just real, and I love that.”
“Lineage” is Little’s fourth exhibit since the pandemic began. They build on the emotions and reflections of the past two years.
“Lineage” marks the first time that all her pieces are at least 70 inches by 50 inches — and many are much larger. In the last seven years, Little has explored various sizes in her work. Last summer, she explored smaller work, pieces that were 16 inches by 20 inches or by 24 inches.
“I always want my work to go into people’s homes, so it made sense to explore smaller work,” Little said. “I hadn’t done that for a long time.”
After a few months, she gave up because it wasn’t working for her or her message.
“It made me realize that I personally — and the work and the canvas — work much better when it has more space to breathe,” Little said.
“It has to have a sense of abundance and generosity. Those were the two goals I have with the pieces, not just in the size but within the content, the feeling of the work.”
Informing her work
Little trained as a furniture designer at the Royal College of Art, and much of what she learned there continues to inform her practice and work.
Only now, instead of creating items designed for function, she focuses on the ritual of repetition to create her works. Combining precision planning and intuition, she lets the canvas speak to her. The process of cutting and stitching develops a rhythm.
As a self-managed artist, Little spends her mornings taking care of the business end of art, and then, when all the chores and administration are out of the way, she eats lunch and moves to her creation stations. It is then that her ritual takes over.
“I can stand at the cutting table methodically cutting pieces of the same shape, or I might be sewing together pieces of the same shape,” Little said. “I notice that within 3 minutes, I can just feel everything melt away. It is very, very good for my emotions, and I’m working hard. I’m producing something, so that satisfies my Protestant work ethic, but it’s just that thing where there is just enough, where my brain is engaged in the making of it, but not so much that it exhausts me. It just absorbs the good part of my consciousness and lets me relax. I don’t do it because of that, but I discovered that was happening.”
She said it speaks to her, but she also feels it speaks to those who see it. There are repeated forms that she describes as warm and tranquil.
She points out the difference in working with cloth as opposed to, for example, painted steel. Steel would be precise, but cloth is not.
“It is slightly imprecise and softened,” Little said.
“You start to look at the pattern and you see where it is not quite right or one part is more bulbous than the other. If you are standing in front of it, there is more to take in. I think that helps people to be quite mellow.”
She said she hopes people will come to this new space and enjoy not just the work but the view out the window. The exhibition space, located near her studio, looks out on industrial East LA with the San Gabriel Mountains in the background.
“I’d love people to just come to see the work,” Little said. “Even if they just want a view of East LA and coming to see my work is a secondary thing, I would enjoy that. I think it’s all about engagement.”
“Lineage”
WHEN: Various times Saturday, March 26, to Saturday, April 23
WHERE: PH-1, 1700 S. Santa Fe, Downtown
COST: Free admission
INFO: marylittle.com