Settlement and Erasure in The Industry's 'Sweet Land'

A group of settlers arrive on an unfamiliar land, striking up a connection with the native population. Given food and shelter, the Arrivals soon turn on their Hosts, seizing the land and creating their own white-washed myth of settlement.
That is both part of the history of the Americas and the narrative thrust of Sweet Land, a new opera that opened over the weekend at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Set up in multiple wooden venues spaced around the park, it is an immersive production that is meant to push audiences to reconsider how cultural narratives are framed. It follows two groups, the settlers known as “Arrivals” and the indigenous population, dubbed the “Hosts.” The show comes from experimental opera company The Industry, and is co-directed by MacArthur “Genius” grant winner Yuval Sharon. The production runs through March 15 and each night is limited to 200 people. Tickets start at $75.
It’s the first independent production from The Industry since the 2017 “moving opera” Hopscotch in Downtown Los Angeles. Since then the company had worked with the Los Angeles Philharmonic in partnership on a series of shows, including 2017’s The War of the Worlds and 2019 Atlas.
The genesis of the project started two years ago, according to Aja Couchois Duncan, who wrote the libretto with Douglas Kearney. Sharon brought the writers and composers Raven Chacon and Du Yun to explore making an opera based on the first Thanksgiving, and while that show never came to fruition, the work and ideas evolved into Sweet Land. The opera is co-directed by Cannupa Hanska Luger. The creative team all comes from an ethnically diverse background, which Duncan said was important in telling this kind of story, and drawing on the history of the United States.
Duncan said that the physical Sweet Land of the opera is a settler colonialist country, and that America is not really interested in its own history, apart from the Declaration of Independence; “We’ve never really reckoned with the fact that we’re on stolen land,” she said. The opera is a way to present and explore that history of erasure in a non-documentary format.
“Sweet Land is both America and not,” Aja said. “You can put aspects of opera into any part of the world. What does it mean when a people disconnect from their story?”
As with other shows by The Industry, Sweet Land is not a traditionally staged opera. Audiences arrive in a more familiar “black box” theater space constructed for the show for the opening section, but are then split into two groups and taken to different open-air venues. One half sees the “Feast” track, while the other sees the “Train” story (set later, in the opera’s loose chronology, and based on the westward expansion across the United States). It is designed so that people can return a second time and experience the other path in the show, which could yield different ways of interpreting and understanding the more symbolic conclusion.
One of the central aspects to the narrative is that halfway through the opera, there is a scene change where audiences revisit what they have just seen. However, it is a sanitized version, with theft and abuse and other crimes erased in favor of a kind of commercialized, cheerful “history.”
That is reflected in turn in the music. Chacon said that the score and songs do not draw from any single genre or style, but is inspired by the era of early colonialism in the United States. However, he said that the way the narrative unfolds allowed for he and Yun to be experimental with the sonic flow.
“As the opera progresses, the time periods we reference do advance, but perhaps sonically mocks its own previous version of itself, as if we are stuck repeating the same traumatizing scenarios,” Chacon added. “There was an opportunity to use repetition and inversion, but also remind you that we are accelerating toward an eventual violence.”
The opera’s location is also intentional. In the late 19th Century, the land that is now the state park was a rail station for new arrivals to Los Angeles. Those stations are no longer there, but the history lends itself to the narrative. Now though, the 32-acre park is in an increasingly lively area on the edge of Downtown, not far from freeways or the Metro Gold Line. Chacon said that the music and sonic design was created knowing that they would have to contend with the city’s ambient noise.
“There is the Metro, which of course beautifully aligns with our westward expansion story, and fits naturally alongside the electronic noises I like to include in my music. Also, I write lots of subtle, very long glissandos for strings in my compositions, so something like a police siren or the doppler effect of a speeding motorcycle or circling helicopter only exaggerate those sounds,” Chacon said.
The creative team said that they wanted to tell a story of colonialism and settlement, and real-world history played a significant aspect, but Sweet Land is not meant to be a literal, all-encompassing narrative.
“In no way is this an attempt to cover everything, to do that well, maybe opera isn’t the best approach,” Duncan said. “Opera has a particular ability to do specific things, and we really wanted to be in relationship to those topics, and not be a 16-hour documentary.”
Sweet Land runs through March 15 at Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St. or theindustryla.org.