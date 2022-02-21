Gedde Watanabe loves everything about East West Players. So, there was no question that he would accept a role in its latest production, “Assassins.”
“They’re the go-to theater company for me,” the Pasadena resident said. “This is my fourth production there. I just love going there. I love the whole group and what it represents.
“It’s kind of a home away from home for me. I love the East West Players. I love what they do: They give Asian Americans roles that nobody would hire us for. It’s a very unique theater.”
With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by John Weidman, “Assassins” is directed by East West Players Producing Artistic Director Snehal Desai, with musical direction by Marc Macalintal.
All performances of “Assassins” are presented at the David Henry Hwang Theater at the Union Center of the Arts at 120 Judge John Aiso Street, Los Angeles, in Little Tokyo.
A darkly comic Tony Award winner that examines the motives of the nine notorious Americans who took their shots at the president of the United States, “Assassins” is the 12th Sondheim musical mounted by East West Players in its 56 years.
This wickedly subversive spectacle explores the national fixation on celebrity and its violent intersection with the American dream.
Watanabe plays Charles Guiteau, an American writer and lawyer who assassinated President James A. Garfield.
“It’s an odd, odd musical,” Watanabe said. “In ‘Assassins,’ all the assassins gather in a room and discuss their fates. I’m curious to find out how it’s going to resonate with audiences after what happened to our country on Jan. 6.
“It took me a while to really understand this piece — I still don’t. But it’s an interesting piece. We are so isolated in our worlds, yet somehow we come together. In ‘Assassins,’ we help (Lee Harvey) Oswald along to make the final decision of his assassination. It culminates to that.”
Watanabe added there are “pretty stunning and dark” portions of the musical, but it’s funny, too. He’s convinced that each of the characters would have participated in the insurrection.
“It’s a Sondheim musical,” he added. “It has all of those wonderful things in it. You recognize it’s Sondheim immediately when you hear this musical.”
Watanabe — who also starred in the film “Sixteen Candles” and the TV show “ER” — is happy to be working again. He’s been warming up his vocals after not singing for two years due to the pandemic.
“It was very hard at the beginning,” he said. “I’m starting to feel better about it. My voice was cracking all over the place. I thought I had to figure out a way to do it. I went to a teacher who adjusted me.
“It’s also been hard being in a space with people. We have to rehearse with masks. It’s very claustrophobic during the rehearsals, especially while singing. It’s an adjustment. During the performances, the audience will wear masks, but we won’t be. It’ll be fun though.”
“Assassins”
WHEN: Various times through Sunday, March 20
WHERE: David Henry Hwang Theater at the Union Center of
the Arts, 120 Judge John Aiso Street, Los Angeles, in Little Tokyo.
COST: Tickets start at $50; a pay-what-you-can performance is 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21; discounts for students, seniors and groups available
INFO: 323-609-7006; eastwestplayers.org