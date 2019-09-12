As fall approaches, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles is bringing back its popular annual Spider Pavilion. The pavilion, set up outside of the museum in Exposition Park, lets museumgoers get close with the spiders, inspect their webs and learn more about the eight-legged creatures.
The seasonal set up opens on Sunday, Sept. 15 and runs through Dec. 1. The open-air space features a variety of arachnids, including jumping spiders and tarantulas, and mixes paths for visitors with foliage for the spiders to crawl around in (glass habitats keep the dangerous ones separated). There are also informational signs and museum staff on hand to provide information about the creatures and ease any fears.
Admission is free for members. More information is at nhm.org/spiders.