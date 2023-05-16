With 1 billion streams behind him, hip-hop artist Bankrol Hayden is on his first headline tour, which hits the Echo on Thursday, May 18.
But he’s taking it lying down. He’s preparing for it with cupping, an ancient form of alternative medicine in which a therapist puts special cups on skin for a few minutes to create suction. It’s used for pain, inflammation, blood flow, relaxation and well-being.
Hayden is chill but looking forward to the jaunt.
“It means a lot to me to go on my own and stand on my own two feet, travel the world on my own bus with my friends,” he said. “It’s going to be crazy. I’m a little nervous, but once you get out there, it’ll all go away, all the butterflies. I’m always nervous before every show.”
The tour is in support of his mixtape “29,” featuring hard-hitting bars and melodic hooks. It has spawned the hit “Bop Slide,” featuring Blueface, OHGEESY and Maxo Kream.
The title “29” is an ode to a Nov. 29, 2017, car crash that nearly killed him at age 16. The rapper was in the backseat of a car when his friend crashed it while high on marijuana. The driver, a 16-year-old girl, was charged with the murder of two women in the other vehicle.
Hayden suffered from a broken back and ribs and a small-intestine injury. The song “29” has garnered 20 million Spotify streams and 7 million SoundCloud plays.
“I try to take care of myself now,” he said. “Health is wealth. I do yoga, stretches, hot cupping and stuff like that that makes me feel better. Talking to a therapist is good with stuff like that. I think about it all the time.”
His breakout tracks were 2019’s “Brothers” and the following year’s “Costa Rica,” both of which collected over 60 million steams each.
Now signed to Atlantic Records, Hayden was the featured artist for all “NBA on Christmas Day” coverage. He wrapped 2022 with the Christmas basketball anthem “Courtside.”
The album “29” was a difficult project for Hayden.
“It took some time to get it out,” he said. “My last project (‘Pain is Temporary’) was a few years ago. There were a lot of moving pieces. The meaning of ‘29’ reflects my car crash and the day my grandma passed away. It’s my angel number.”
He’s looking forward to playing for fans in LA.
“You’ll hear all the old music of mine, all the new album, ‘29,’” he said. “We’re going to have some special guests for LA and the bigger markets. It’s a surprise, though.”
Bankrol Hayden w/Scorey
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18
WHERE: The Echo, 1822 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
COST: $25
INFO: theecho.com