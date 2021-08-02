Staples Center and Microsoft Theater welcomed fans for the first concerts in over 500 days on July 30, with Staples Center hosting Grupo Firme for a run of seven shows.
Strictly following the safety protocols and procedures introduced by the state of California, county of Los Angeles, Staples Center and Microsoft Theater’s management teams have additionally invested in numerous facility upgrades while adopting new policies to ensure every precaution has been taken to provide the safest environment so that guests will feel safe and confident returning to L.A. Live to see their favorite event.
It has been exactly 513 days since the last concert at Staples Center on March 4, 2020. The center is gearing up for more shows from Aug. 1 through Aug. 8. Grupo Firme will hold the record for the most shows in a single calendar year performed at Staples Center by a Latin artist, band or group. Similarly, it has been 511 days since the last concert at Microsoft Theater on March 7, 2020. The theater hosted its first concert with Marca MP on July 31.
Ticketed guests are encouraged to visit staplescenter.com/safe and
microsofttheater.com/safe to familiarize themselves with Staples Center and Microsoft Theater’s “Know Before You Go” tips and protocols prior to attending their first event.
All attendees must follow the current California Department of Public Health Guidelines for indoor mega events, including the vaccination or testing requirements. Per the California Department of Public Health Beyond the Blueprint, updated guidance for indoor mega events and the CDPH Guidance for Face Coverings, the state requires that attendees be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to attending the event. All guests must also wear face coverings when attending crowded indoor events.
All ticketed guests will be required to have their tickets to the event on their mobile device. Prepaid, digital parking passes will also be available for all events via axs.com.
Guests over the age of 2 are required to wear a mask that always covers the nose and mouth. Gaiters, bandanas and coverings with exhalation vents are prohibited; a face shield still requires a face covering. For the safety of everyone, guests unable to wear proper face coverings will not be admitted into the venues.
Bags, backpacks, purses, totes, clear bags, fanny packs and camera bags are not allowed. Small clutches and wallets no larger than 5 inches by 9 inches by 1 inch are permitted and are subject to security inspection. Medical and parental bags smaller than 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches are required to go through an X-ray machine security screening. See a guest services team member on site for direction to the nearest screening entry.
Staples Center and Microsoft Theater are cash-free venues that only accept debit and credit cards, including major contactless and mobile payment methods, for a safe and speedy check out. Cash is no longer accepted. However, free “cash to card” conversion kiosks are located throughout the venue.
At the Staples Center, all guests will be asked to order any food and beverage throughout the arena using the QR code located at the concession stand or the QR located at each seat. The center will notify customers via SMS text when the order is ready for pickup.
At the Microsoft Theater, on the other hand, guests can order food and drinks throughout the theater at any concession stands or kiosks located throughout the lobbies. Attendees can pick up their food and drinks at the designated pick-up locations.
Both venues are smoke free.
The Staples Center and Microsoft Theater have increased the frequency of cleaning with disinfectants in high traffic areas as an additional measure to help protect the venues and occupants. The venues use products approved by the Environmental Protection Agency with enhanced cleaning equipment to disinfect all surfaces beyond just all-purpose cleaners as part of the enhanced cleaning service. Switching from all-purpose or general cleaners to EPA-registered disinfectants further prevents the spread of pathogens while following strict disinfection procedures.
Upcoming events at both the Staples Center and Microsoft Theater include:
• Franco Escamilla, Aug. 6, Microsoft Theater.
• Teo González & Jorge Falcón, Aug. 7, Microsoft Theater.
• Il Divo, Aug. 13, Microsoft Theater.
• Pancho Barraza, Aug. 21, Microsoft Theater.
• Eslabon Armado, Aug. 28, Microsoft Theater.
• Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 30, Microsoft Theater.
• Lil Baby, Sept. 24, Staples Center.
• Gold Over America, Sept. 25, Staples Center.
• Roberto Tapia, Sept. 26, Microsoft Theater.