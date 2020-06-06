Los Angeles rock legends Steel Panther want to save the world from quarantine boredom.
The hair metal band will host the “Concert to Save the World” from an undisclosed location in LA at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, on lnk.to/steelpantherlive.
“It’s not like a quarantine concert,” said drummer Stix Zadinia.
“We’re going to be in the same room rocking—6 feet apart, of course—and giving the viewers the live music experience while being in their own living room. We’re going to have multiple cameras, and we’ll give things away and have interactive chats with the viewers.”
There’s a charity component, too. The $15 tickets from the virtual concerts will benefit Heavenly Pets Animal Rescue in North Hollywood and Live Nation’s Crew Nation Fund, which supports touring and venue crews.
“It’s going to be a great experience,” he said about the show. “It’s going to be a nice escape for people at 2 p.m. Pacific on a Sunday. Most people who are working will still generally be a home. It’s going to look amazing on a SmartTV or a computer monitor or phone. It’s a great way to escape and forget about the craziness that’s going on.”
Formed in 2000 in Los Angeles, Steel Panther—singer Michael Starr, guitarist Satchel, drummer Zadinia and bassist Lexxi Foxx—melds hard rock virtuosity with parody. With four full-length albums, Steel Panther has appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Larry King Now” and “FOX NFL Sunday.”
Steel Panther, which recently released the album “Heavy Metal Rules,” has been making headlines with its daily video vignettes helping folks sheltering in place know what day of the week it is. The series has featured cameos by George Lopez, Corey Taylor of Slipknot/Stone Sour, Scott Ian of Anthrax, Jason Hook of Five Finger Death Punch and Joey Fatone of ‘N Sync.
“When we heard this thing was shutting down the world, I was in Canada getting ready to do a show and then we received the call to go home. There were no shows,” Zadinia said.
“I freaked out for about two weeks. We didn’t know what was going to happen. Then, we got our bearings and started being very creative. We’re missing out on a lot of revenue, but we have found other ways and we’re finding other ways to stay viable and entertaining. We’re trying to monetize what we can while being sensitive to the consumer.”
With bands like Ratt performing in Geico commercials, ’80s-style heavy metal is making a comeback, but Steel Panther never went away.
“We’ve been playing heavy metal since the late ’80s or early ’90s and never stopped,” he said. “Even when it went completely away, we said we were going to keep doing it. Bands like Def Leppard, they’re legendary, but it seems like they took a break and dipped out for a little bit. They’ve come back with a vengeance and fans are super hyped on it.
“Our demo is from 16 to 85. We create killer songs in the genre that they love. Kids—I mean people 25 and younger—when they see Steel Panther, it’s fresh to them and it’s their band, too.”
Zadinia, who was born Darren Leader, and the rest of Steel Panther give the fans credit for keeping the band going.
“Without supporters and without fans, the coolest band in the world isn’t going to do what we do,” he said with a laugh. “It’s not lost on us. A band needs fans, and we want to keep our entertainment fresh for people. The last thing we want to do is have fans say, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve seen that,’ and turn it off. We want to keep it fresh and fun and interactive. That’s the name of the game.”