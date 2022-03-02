Cue up the opening bars of Texas blues guitarist Sue Foley’s album “Pinky’s Blues,” and listeners will be hit with that feeling of opening a nightclub door and being swept up in the music of a live band and the sense of dancers and barflies letting out a collective sigh of relief after a long week.
Arriving last August, it was one of 2021’s strongest releases and reminded fans of pre-pandemic good times. It sailed beneath the radar of mainstream listeners, but for those tuned in to the blues, the music’s immediacy and lean, tough guitar tones packed a lasting punch. Foley is on a promotional tour that brings her to Zebulon in Silver Lake next Thursday, March 3.
“We are live players, so we wanted to make a blues album that sounded live,” Foley explained during a recent phone call from Austin. “In doing that, you really have to do it in the moment; you can’t just be overdubbing and tracking. So, everything really is live. When I do these songs on the stage live, they sound exactly the same (laughs), which is great. I don’t have to worry I can’t pull it off on a live stage, because (it’s) what I’ve done my whole career.”
The Canadian-born musician already established her fierce playing style by the time she settled in Austin and released her first album, 1992’s “Young Girl Blues,” for the Antone’s label. Having picked up the Telecaster because of iconic inspirations such as Albert Collins and Muddy Waters, she titled “Pinky’s Blues” — the album as well as her self-composed title tune — after her signature pink Tele.
“The Tele requires a lot from a player to get something unique out of it, because there’s really not much there to work with — it’s just wood and there’s no effects,” she said with a laugh. “It’s just really bare bones. I try to play just clean and pure. Everything is coming out of my hands and the guitar. …
“This one’s really special. When you’ve bonded with an instrument for over 30 years — there’s just something about that. I have two other pink Teles that I tour with because Pinky doesn’t like to fly anymore (laughs) and I’m working them in, but it’s hard to replace something that you’ve put so much soul and blood and sweat into.”
Produced by Jimmie Vaughan Trio organist Mike Flanigin, “Pinky’s Blues” is a refreshingly old-school guitar album that pays homage to Texas artists Clarence Gatemouth Brown, Frankie Lee Sims, Angela Strehli and Lavelle White. Foley says she and Flanigin studied during their hungry early years in Austin’s music scene. Finigin’s B3 complements bassist Jon Penner and Stevie Ray Vaughan drummer Chris Layton on a couple of tracks, and his uncluttered production stays tightly focused on Foley’s upfront Telecaster leads and sultry vocals.
“Mike said, ‘Just play your guitar — it’s what people want to hear. It’s what you do best, so let’s just turn it up and do it,’” Foley recalled. “He’s also got the courage to record like this. He’s not afraid of letting go of the reins, you know what I mean? Some producers want to control everything and have everything under their hands so they can manipulate it. But when you let it go, sometimes it shows a lot more faith and courage.”
Having stepped back from career demands to raise her son, now 25, Foley had just started “hitting a really good stride” during a year-and-a-half-long tour behind her 2018 album “The Ice Queen” when the pandemic shutdown upended her momentum. There’s more than a little gratitude and relief in her voice when she talks about being able to perform for live audiences again.
“We did a little bit of livestreaming, and I will still do the odd thing, but that really doesn’t do it with blues music. We play for the people and the people help us play better. They’re really happy to see something real and feel something and share in the vibrations, because we can’t get that from screens and phones. … This is it, right? We’re only given a certain amount of time in this life, so I feel like this is crunch time for me. I feel a responsibility to do my best.”
And if ever there was a time for real-deal blues, now is it.
“It’s music that’s honest,” Foley agreed. “What the blues is, is something that will go into those dark places but comes out in the light and makes everybody feel like they’re not alone. That’s really what the experience of blues music is. For me, it’s always a good time for the blues, but that catharsis is probably pretty important right now.”
Sue Foley
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 3
WHERE: Zebulon, 2478 Fletcher Drive, Los Angeles
COST: $24.60
INFO: 323-663-6927, zebulon.la, suefoley.com