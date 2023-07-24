Beneath its irradiant neon-blue sign, the Bellwether has opened its doors to Downtown Los Angeles, welcoming in a collection of acclaimed artists to celebrate the city’s newest nightlife destination.
“We want to impress people right off the bat,” talent buyer Nick Barrie said. “I think LA needed a new space and … what we bring as independent promoters is a big focus on attention to detail and making sure the customer and the artists have the greatest time ever here. … In some big places, that can kind of get lost in the cards and it’s something that we really take pride in.”
For The Bellwether’s inaugural concert lineup, Barrie wanted to bring in a wide variety of artists that embodied the spirit and identity of the club as a diverse and welcoming place fit to serve as a new home for different audiences across the city. To christen the venue into the Downtown music scene, Phantogram performed on opening night before Buscabulla, Tycho and Panda Bear & Sonic Boom rounded out the first week.
“We delve into contemporary music, and that stretches to all corners,” Barrie emphasized. “It was important to me to show that on the initial calendar and show that this was going to be something that was a music venue, not just some niche club. All types of music, all types of people are welcome here. … Everything works in the room. It’s not a hip-hop room; it’s not a dance club. That was really important, to … make sure that people knew that we were going to have something for them here.
“(Since opening,) it’s been really positive. People have been coming in with a smile on their face and they leave with a smile on their face, and that kind of tells you the story. … We’ve seen a huge uptick in our ticket sales after these first few shows because it’s getting on people’s radars.”
Throughout the coming months, The Bellwether will welcome artists like synthwave band The Midnight; singer-songwriters Santigold, Cary Rae Jepson and Tove Lo; rapper Isaiah Rashad; English indie rock band the Wombats; indie pop band Saint Motel; and electronic artists Shallou and Porter Robinson, who will perform three unique sets across a three-night takeover: “No Originals DJ Set” on Thursday, July 27, when he will experiment with new tracks from an untested library of music; “air2earth” on Friday, July 28, when he will perform as his progressive house, hypnotic techno-fueled alias; and “DJ Set” on Saturday, July 29, a pure reflection of his discography that melds older songs with newer sounds.
“The upcoming shows are going to be a blast,” Barrie said. “It’s career artists who have been around for a long time and are going to be around. They have passionate fans and they’re going to bring really high-energy shows. And I think these are artists and fans that are also sophisticated concertgoers and they’re going to appreciate the sound, the sight lines and the little nuances of the club.”
Located at 333 S. Boylston Street, The Bellwether sits perched on the cusp of Downtown LA. Within its walls, the club holds a 1,600-capacity main room with a 270-degree wraparound balcony, custom lightning and specially built d&b sound system.
Stepping off the dance floor, guests can visit The Bellwether’s restaurant and bar, The Virginian, or the open-air lounge with sweeping views of the city skyline. On the balcony level, The Bellwether also holds a “Looking Glass Lounge” that serves as a private, elevated experience for VIP guests. Barrie called the club an “adult playground” with seemingly endless areas to explore.
“The patrons enter into a beautiful navy lobby with really striking, radiant lighting, and then walk up some cascading stairs that go to the main music room,” general manager Casey Lowdermilk described. “The main music room is pretty intimate with the stage that juts out into the crowd with unobstructed sight lines throughout. … We are actively adding some other touches to that (open-air lounge) space as well over the next several months. I think people will be returning to The Bellwether and seeing other additions and touches that we’re renovating.”
While Barrie and Lowdermilk emphasized the importance of the individual experience of each guest, from friendly customer service to the diversity of the club’s onstage programming, they also said they want The Bellwether’s artists to feel at home.
“On the artist side, we want people to feel welcome,” Lowermilk said. “We want them to return and to feel like this is their comfortable living room.”
Barrie added that the mission of The Bellwether extends to artist development too.
“For us, it’s about building artists, … establishing more of a legacy as far as just different capacities and being able to bring a band in town at the Moroccan Lounge level and work them up to thousands and thousands of tickets sold,” he said. “I think that’s an exciting part, too, being able to help grow an artist in the market and be a part of their journey.”
Michael Swier, owner of Downtown’s Teragram Ballroom and The Moroccan Lounge, and his brother Brian Swier had partnered with Another Planet Entertainment founder and CEO Gregg Perloff and signed the lease on the 45,000-square-foot building shortly before the pandemic. The leadership team of The Bellwether has since stated their commitment to not only fostering a new community inside the club but in the neighborhood outside of it as well.
“It’s an area of Downtown that isn’t fully activated with a lot of nearby restaurants,” Lowdermilk said. “We have seen with other venues and independent venues that we get established in one area, and the venues are anchor tenants, and they can help to create more business and draw more patrons. We hope to do 140 to 200 events a year in this space, and that’s going to bring 1,600 people to this area, 200 nights a year. So, in a couple years, hopefully we see some other businesses sprout up around here as well.
“There’s just a great opportunity in this neighborhood to really have an establishment here. The Bellwether is an industry indicator, so we want to be on that leading edge within the industry, both in the customer and artist experience and the artists that we’re bringing into the building. There’s also a great opportunity … to hire our local neighboring Angelenos and bring them into the building. … We want to incorporate and be a part of the community in that way, too.”
As a brand, Barrie said that his dream for the future is that The Bellwether can become a famed venue and a name that’s recognized both locally and globally.
“We want to put our name on the map and be one of those iconic LA venues that an artist says, ‘I want to play there,’” Barrie said. “I think people are getting really turned on and hearing about how it’s a really great place. We had a lot of industry coming back already for tonight after coming here the last few nights. I think people have found a new home.”
The Bellwether
333 S. Boylston Street, Los Angeles