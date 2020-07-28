The Broad Museum is temporarily closed due to the pandemic. As a result, the staff created The Broad from Home Project to show art to audiences.
The artwork is culled from The Broad’s Museum’s most popular art exhibitions, as well as new and original content from LA-based artists, by Ed Patuto, audience engagement director, and Darin Klein, events and programs associate director.
All are shared on the nonprofit museum’s social media pages and email newsletters.
“Everything is being done remotely,” Patuto said. “We bring the artworks that one would see if they could go to the museum to a very wide audience through digital media and social media. Many of our viewers are artists. In response, those artists make paintings, sculptures and performances of music and poems, and film them. They’re creating their own content.”
The artists are paid for their artwork. The fees vary.
As a contemporary art museum, The Broad Museum focuses on art from the 1950s and beyond, with works in the pop art movement like Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg and Takashi Murakami.
The museum is also hosting Infinite Drone Series, which puts its most popular artwork to electronic, ambient and pop music, in the spirit of “Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away” by Yayoi Kusama.
The Broad from Home Project includes peripheral programs like Up Close Curator Talks, featuring Ed Schad and Sarah Loyer taking an in-depth look at artists in the collection and their careers.
Let’s Make Art! is where The Broad Museum sends videos of artwork with a particular style and an instructor to families and their kids, and they can learn how to make the artwork, too.
A new program coming to The Broad from Home is the series Interplay: Poetry and Art, featuring poets working in a variety of styles to respond to specific artworks in the Broad collection to demonstrate the bond between visual art and literature. Some of the writings are new ekphrastic poems, and others are previously written works.
Another new program is Trap Heals, which is a collective of artists who hand-deliver initiatives and activations dedicated to philanthropic equity. This is done through live installations, brand development, artist management and creative strategy. Overall, Trap Heals builds alliances with similar brands, nonprofits and movements. Their true mission is to make moves in silence that create an echoing impact. The One Trap Heals video is accompanied by Katarra Parson singing “Phoenix Rising,” with works by artist Christopher Wool.
“I think it’s new material to be creative with,” Patuto said. “A really good artist will take material, take challenges, raise questions and solve problems. I think that this is a time where people are looking to artists to help them see a path forward. Institutions like The Broad have an obligation to help those artist’s voices to be heard and considered. Creativity: Think about what else is possible.”