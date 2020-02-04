Bunker Hill’s The Broad museum is celebrating a major anniversary in September and wants the community to be a part of the party. As part of the year-long celebrations, the museum is launching new programming this week. The Broad will use the building’s first and third-floor galleries specifically for free shows comprised of art pulled from The Broad collection of roughly 2,000 art pieces.
The programming starts on Saturday, Feb. 8 with a show collecting 17 installation pieces from the artist Christopher Wool (including 13 staged for the first time), ranging from text and roller paintings to mixed-media digital works. A second show, Desire, Knowledge, and Hope (with Smog) opens April 4, with works from the recently deceased John Baldessari.
More information is at thebroad.org.