For Los Angeles painter Adrian Cox, every second of his life feeds into his creative process. His art has allowed him to take his personal experiences and process them on a canvas, giving life to imaginary worlds and symbolic narratives.
Featuring 25 new figurative pieces, Cox’s exhibition “The Brush and the Torch” is set to debut at Corey Helford Gallery on Saturday, June 3. It will be his largest solo exhibition and his fourth at CHG.
Cox described the collection as a continuation of an epic mythology crafted over the past decade, shedding light on a surreal landscape filled with otherworldly creatures.
“Each exhibition I create expands this world that I’m telling a story about, this imagined, fantastical, semi-surrealist kind of world that I’m building that I call the ‘Borderlands,’” Cox said. “This exhibition carries forward some of the themes that I explore in previous exhibitions: the relationship between humans and the natural world, our ability to be empathetic and open to each other, and brings in new questions of examining what the source of creativity is, that radical mystery that’s at the heart of creativity.”
Cox’s mythic narrative in “The Brush and the Torch” follows the creative and spiritual development of a character called Painter. Though the work stands as an extension of the myths explored in past shows like “Dream Country” in 2021, “Into the Spirit Garden” in 2020 and “Terra Incognita” in 2018, Cox explained that the show can be enjoyed as a singular, dream-like experience without a cohesive storyline.
“In this body of work, I’m not trying to streamline any person who’s looking at it into a singular experience of the work so much as opening up a world in which someone can explore and find their own experience,” he described. “Within visual art, there is a tendency for people to feel the need to be able to explain every aspect of an image that’s representational, to point to something and say, ‘This is what this means.’ And if you can’t point to that and label it as a one-to-one relationship, there’s this feeling that perhaps it’s not meaningful. … Not being able to put words to something is not the same thing as something being meaningless.
Cox said he sometimes creates work that intentionally lacks a clear symbolic explanation and facilitates an emotional experience rather than a logical thought process. He compared it to a dream.
“Meaning in dreams is the kind of thing where you can talk about symbolism, you can talk about, ‘This represents this,’ but ultimately the feeling that you have about an image you encounter in a dream is more important than the logical explanation you give to it,” he said. “I have intentionality about the kinds of moods that I’m working with painting to painting, but … I’ve tended to want to keep things open enough for people looking at the work to feel like this is a space that they can explore and that they can psychologically inhabit as they look at it and bring themselves into the world.”
Cox invites viewers to the exhibition to inhabit his imaginary landscape like a shared dream, with each piece serving as an exploratory step into the Borderlands. The protagonists of his mythology are called Border Creatures, painted as both physical and spiritual manifestations of the world around them. Whether they’re scientists, poets or mystics, these beings are caretakers of the land, and when they dream, the landscape dreams with them.
The antagonists of the story are the Specters, energetic spirits led by the Spectral King that burn the land and wage war against the Border Creatures. From the conflict, a third group has emerged known as the Spectral Witnesses, rainbow-hued spirits who were Specters transformed by revelations and spiritual awakenings. They now wander the Borderlands in search of redemption.
Cox’s mythology raises themes of identity, spirituality, and the relationship between the creatures and the natural world around them. His creative process for each piece starts in written form, then ebbs and flows through a variety of mediums.
“It isn’t a lightning bolt kind of ‘aha’ idea that I then execute and illustrate. It’s a winding searching, laborious kind of process,” he said. “I’ll write a half-thought, half-formed idea for an image of a scene that’s unfolding. And I might not even know what that that scene means or symbolizes at that point, but it’s something that I find compelling and interesting, and then I’ll explore it with the drawing.
“From there, I have in my studio sculptures of all of the characters that are in my paintings. Because this is a process of world building and a mythology that I’m creating, and the figures that I paint are very complex, I need to get inventive with how I’m able to achieve a certain level of verisimilitude with the representation of these things so that they’re consistent painting to painting.”
Cox creates his sculptures using a mix of found materials such as fake flowers and candle wax. He then photographs the sculptures and transfers them onto his computer or tablet, where he draws or uses Photoshop on them.
“Having so many steps between having an idea and making a painting creates a whole realm of possibilities,” he explained. “For this exhibition, in two of the paintings, there are these abstractions, and it’s in ‘Painter’s Tower’ and ‘Painter’s Star.’ In ‘Painter’s Tower,’ there’s a kind of flat abstraction that’s on an easel behind the figure at the foreground of the painting. In ‘Painter’s Star,’ there is an abstraction that’s opening in a portal behind one of the figures.
“Both of these I actually made with cut paper that I then created an abstract diorama out of cut paper and lit with colored lights to give a certain … weight to the abstraction.”
Cox described his process as “always exploratory” and said his theme of searching for the source of creativity extends from the final works into his creative methods for “The Brush and the Torch.” The solo show will run through Saturday, July 8, in CHG’s main gallery, standing alongside a four-artist show featuring mini-solos by Tarntara Sudadung, Robert Palacios, kelogsloops and Yuka Sakuma in Gallery 3.
“I always feel like I need people to encounter the work and view the work in order to make it complete. Making the work in isolation in my studio is not enough for me as an artist,” Cox said.
“That’s not to say that’s for every artist out there. Some people work in privacy and in very personal practices, and I think that’s very respectable. But for me personally as an artist, I’m building this world to be shared, so having a space like Corey Halford … it’s the kind of space that I could only dream of being able to fill with my art. In that sense, having this body of work that I’ve labored over so intensely completed by showing it at Corey Helford is very gratifying.”
“The Brush and the Torch” by Adrian Cox
WHEN: Opening reception is 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3; exhibit runs through Saturday, July 8
WHERE: Corey Helford Gallery, 571 S. Anderson Street, Los Angeles
COST: Free
INFO: coreyhelfordgallery.com