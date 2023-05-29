It took only three words of dialogue for up-and-coming actor Eugene Lee to recognize he was part of a play that would resonate not only with audiences of the time, but for decades to come: “I hate myself.”
In one of the most intense, raw moments of Charles Fuller’s 1981 drama “A Soldier’s Play,” Lee recalled that night after night it brought gasps to the audience. And the same impact is happening more than 40 years later.
The Pulitzer Prize winner — the most successful work in the storied history of the Negro Ensemble Company — made it to Broadway in 2020 and earned seven Tony nominations, including for director Kenny Leon and costume designer Dede Ayite. Now on tour, “A Soldier’s Play” has opened at Downtown’s Ahmanson Theatre.
Set in 1944 at Fort Neal, Louisiana, Fuller’s tale is part mystery, part exploration of racism within the Black members of a segregated platoon surrounding the killing of Sgt. Vernon C. Waters (Lee). The world premiere off-Broadway featured Lee and a then little-known Denzel Washington in smaller roles.
Washington later starred in the movie adaptation, which earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture; Best Adapted Screenplay by Fuller; and Best Supporting Actor for Adolph Caesar, who also starred in the original stage production.
Frank Rich, in his New York Times review of the first production, wrote that Fuller’s story “tirelessly insists on embracing volatile contradictions because that is the way to arrive at the shattering truth.” Lee echoes that critique.
“It’s the truth. And it’s told with clarity,” he said. “And the truth will always resonate.”
As Waters, Lee begins the play by dying. His remaining time onstage is in flashbacks, as the mystery surrounding the killer and the motive are uncovered, requires Lee to take the role of the abrasive sergeant in whatever path the various storyteller take.
“And each have a different take; some lie and some tell the truth,” he said. “My job is to go that way. But I had to find the human being in him. I can’t not like him. And what I found was his fear, what he was afraid of.”
“A Soldier’s Play” is perhaps Fuller’s best-known play, but the 2020 revival was only the second major restaging, which surprises Center Theatre Group associate general manager Eric Sims.
“It’s criminally underproduced,” he said. “It’s a suspenseful thriller. It’s got a terrific cast of characters, and the ensemble of this production is a gift. It’s just an amazing opportunity for actors to really be at their best.”
While racism frequently serves as the driver of dramatic plots, it’s rarer that the concept is expanded and examined in-depth to include internal racism.
“One thing this play dug into that I think made people uncomfortable — and still does — is that sometimes the impact of racism is so toxic that it seeps in and that the enemy can be from within,” Sims said. “This is a conversation that is still ongoing.”
Lee agreed, and he added that not only do Fuller’s words remain as fresh as they did the first time around but that Leon’s direction and the technical aspects — including the new costumes — make the production feel modern, which still retaining its nod toward the World War II era.
Designer Dede Ayite said finding the reality of the costumes is key, whether or not it’s a period piece, which is why she begins by serious research.
“Research is important, not only for authenticity, but it allows me to identify the essence of each character and to find ways to put that essence into my costumes,” she said.
One key is to find the right fit in uniform and what that says about their personality. For example, to make the fit and style of Waters’ uniform to enhance his imposing manner.
“But so much of that is him,” she said. “He has been in this show before, and he brings such strength to the character but also humanity.”
Lee said he believes it’s the complexity of the human experience, shown through these men, that Ahmanson audiences will take with them.
“You’re going to leave with something you didn’t take to this play,” he said. “White people come see the play and they get some insight into the history of this is African American experience. But even for Black people, this element of self-hate is one of those ‘I didn’t know that’ moments, or ‘I hadn’t realized that’ or ‘I hadn’t articulated that moment quite so specifically.’ They leave the play with a new insight."
“A Soldier’s Play”
WHEN: Various times; shows run through Sunday, June 25
WHERE: Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $40
INFO: 213-628-2772, centertheatregroup.org