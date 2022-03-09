Frankie Poullain’s life is chaotic. He just moved from Somerset, England, a favorite among musicians in the west country, back to London.
“It’s that part of the world where Tears for Fears, Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush and those kinds of people lived,” Poullain said via Zoom.
Barely unpacked, Poullain is leaving London again, this time for the United States, where his band, The Darkness, is touring. The jaunt comes to The Novo on Tuesday, March 15.
“It’s been four years now since we played the States,” he said. “Usually, we play every two years. This is the longest time I haven’t been in the States for 20 years. I miss certain things about the States. A lot of people give the States a bad rap. It’s fashionable to do that these days. What I love is the positivity and the pioneering spirit.”
The Darkness — which also includes frontman/guitarist Justin Hawkins, guitarist/producer Dan Hawkins and drummer Rufus Taylor, the son of Queen’s Roger Taylor — released its new album, “Motorheart,” in mid-November. “Motorheart” is the follow-up to “Easter is Cancelled.”
“‘Easter is Cancelled,’ by The Darkness standards, was quite introspective and quite involved, almost like a concert,” he said.
“With this one, it’s most of us getting back to what we do best — just rocking out, really.”
“Rocking out” is what The Darkness does best. Poullain called it The Darkness’ heaviest album yet.
“We tend to have little pop moments on our albums,” he said. “This one is the most consistently hard rocking.”
Poullain attributes part of that to Taylor, who’s been with the band for about six years.
“He’s really an important part of the band now,” he said. “We’re got Rufus Taylor. As well as being a great drummer, he’s also contributing to the creativity of the songwriting. He and Dan really take us down a prog rock. He’s so technically accomplished.”
That said, Poullain added “Motorheart” is the “proggest thing we’ve ever done.” He said he’s pleased that rock critics and some fans acknowledge the musicality of The Darkness.
“They tend to focus on the “pantomime” or theatrical part of us, Poullain said. “To us, it’s just the garnish. The important thing to us is rocking out, having the chops of a proper rock band.”
At shows like the Novo gig, Poullain is looking forward to playing the song “It’s Love, Jim.”
“That’s a fast-rocking one,” he said. “Live, when we play it, it gets faster and faster. That song came together really quickly. It’s pretty simple, and it’s really intense. It’s a blast of energy that you need in a live gig. We need a few songs like that to get the mosh pit going.”
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Poullain had a lot of time to consider what the live shows would be like.
“We fly by the seat of our pants,” he said. “You can hear the energy on the record that it’s going to be great when you play it live. We were imaging what the songs would be like live. We were stuck at home like everyone else during the lockdown.”
Poullain and The Darkness are happy with the success they achieved with the likes of their breakthrough hit, the Queen-esque “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.”
“There are some really iconic British artists who didn’t connect with the American audience,” he said. “I suppose one of them would be Roxy Music and Bryan Ferry, maybe his solo stuff.”
Others are The Stereophonics and Robbie Williams.
“You know something? Americans can see through a cabaret performer,” he said about Williams, best known in the United States for his song “Angels.”
“To be a frontman in the United States, you can’t just be an entertainer, you have to have a proper voice, whereas the English like cheeky happy. I think in America you need something more authentic.”
The Darkness w/The Dead Deads
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15
WHERE: The Novo, 800 W. Olympic Boulevard, LA
COST: Tickets start at $32.50
INFO: 213-765-7000, axs.com