1. If you needed a reminder of just how important musician Chuck Berry is to rock and roll, head to the Grammy Museum on Monday, Feb. 24. The museum is hosting a screening of Brown Eyed Handsome Man, a concert film featuring some of the stalwarts of rock and roll performing some of Berry’s most important tunes. If you can’t make it to the Grammy Museum, the film is set to premiere as a PBS special on Feb. 29. Scott Goldman will moderate a discussion with Berry’s son, Charles Berry Jr., Danny Glover, Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire fame, and film producer Ron Weisner, after the screening. At 800 W. Olympic Blvd., (213) 765-6800 or grammymuseum.org.
2. For the first time in nearly two decades, Los Angeles audiences have the opportunity to experience the experimental works of philosopher and filmmaker Manuel DeLanda. Made after moving from Mexico to New York City in the 1970s, DeLanda’s collection of visceral works defied boundaries, opening up new avenues of expression, regardless of medium. DeLanda will be in attendance when REDCAT hosts a screenings of some of his films on Monday, Feb. 24. The screenings begin at 8:30 p.m. At 631 W. Second St., (213) 237-2800 or redcat.org.
3. Bethany Costentino and Bobb Bruno, better known as the duo Best Coast, are hard to peg down. Some call them indie rock, others throw around adjectives like noise pop and garage rock. Regardless of the genre, the Los Angeles-based Best Coast has continued to draw crowds, many of which will be in attendance when the group performs at The Novo on Friday, Feb. 28. Expect to hear selections from their latest album Always Tomorrow, which was released on Feb. 21. The concert kicks off at 8 p.m. At 800 W. Olympic Blvd., (213) 765-7000 or thenovodtla.com.
4. Artist Nathan Sawaya is really inventive when it comes to Legos. So much so that the artist is the focal point of a new exhibit opening at the California Science Center on Friday, Feb. 28. More than 100 of Sawaya’s creations will be on display in The Art of the Brick, at the Exposition Park museum, some of them originals, while the others are recreations of masterworks like Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night. Other highlights include a 20-foot tall T-Rex and a seven-foot tall Easter Island head. The museum is open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. At 700 Exposition Park Dr., (323)-724-3623 or californiasciencecenter.org.
5. It’s a story that is becoming more and more frequent. A once promising rural, blue-collar town falls apart due to the loss of well-paying union jobs. It’s the exact situation that Nicholas Kristof found himself in when he returned to his once prosperous hometown of Yamhill, Oregon. Kristof, alongside his wife Sheryl WuDunn, explore the trend that is destroying so many towns in their latest tome Tightrope. The pair will discuss their findings at the Aratani Theatre with Willow Bay, dean of USC’s School for Communication and Journalism on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. At 244 S. San Pedro St., or lfla.org.