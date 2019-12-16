1. Alternative rockers Emarosa might have lost frontman Johnny Craig in 2010 to fellow alt-rock outfit Dance Gavin Dance, but the act is still going strong well into the new decade. See what the band has been up to the past nine years, when the quartet performs at The Moroccan Lounge on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22. The pulse pounding show begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Pro-tip: If you head to the Saturday show and simply didn’t get enough pop punk to hold you over, the venue is hosting Riot! At the Disco, an evening dance party, at 10 p.m. At 901 E. First St., or themoroccan.com.
2. Get in on the holiday spirit with the return of a Chanticleer Christmas to the Walt Disney Concert Hall this week. The beloved troupe of Grammy-winning singers brings the Christmas spirit with a program filled with a famous a cappella choral music. The 12-man chorus, on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m., will single holiday classics like “Silent Night,” and “Rudolph, the Red Nosed Reindeer.” If you’re still looking to listen to live Christmas tunes, Dianne Reeves has a Christmas performance scheduled for Dec. 20 and the annual Holiday Sing-Along will be held at the Concert Hall the following day. At 111 S. Grand Ave., or laphil.org.
3. The Book and Printed Matter Lab at Hauser & Wirth has been transitioned into a classroom, one in which artists and CalArts faculty member Charles Gaines oversees. On Thursday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m., the L.A.-based artist is holding part two of his ten-part lecture series Library of Ideas, where the ideas of aesthetics and critical theory in art will be discussed. Gaines, who is the subject of the ongoing Hauser & Wirth exhibit Charles Gaines: Palm Trees and Other Works, specialized in conceptual art with his work at the Arts District museum utilizing grids and mathematical formulas. At 901 E. Third St., (213) 943-1620 or hauserwirth.com.
4. Since November, celebrity siblings Jaden and Willow Smith have been trekking across most of North America, as part of their co-headlining tour. Now, Will and Jada’s progenies are wrapping up their 18-stop Willow and Erys tour with a performance at L.A. Live’s The Novo this week. Named after Willow Smith’s recently released self-titled album and Jaden Smith’s second studio album, which were both released earlier this year, the show kicks off at 8 p.m. on Dec. 19, when fans can expect to hear tunes like Jaden Smith’s Icon and Willow Smith’s record-breaking single “I Whip My Hair Back and Forth.” At 800 W. Olympic Blvd. or thenovo.com.
5. Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Anita Baker is wrapping up her stage career with one final Los Angeles performance this week. The “Sweet Love” singer and R&B legend decided to retire from an iconic three decades in front of a microphone, embarking on a farewell tour in March, the West Coast leg of which, will culminate at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 20. Kicking off at 8 p.m., expect to here Baker’s award-winning staples, like “Giving You the Best That I Got,” “Just Because,” and “Body and Soul.” At 1111 S. Figueroa St. or staplescenter.com.