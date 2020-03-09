1. If you’ve ever been to a Dan Deacon show, then you know that you simply can’t sit on your hands. The composer and electronic musician is well known for looping the audience into his shows, which will likely be the case when he performs at The Regent Theater on Friday, March 13. His latest album Mystic Familiar, released in January, is far more personal than his first four albums. For the first time, the artist uses his real singing voice, dropping the heavy auto tune used in his previous tracks. Listen for yourself when he takes the stage at 8 p.m. Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, R. Clown and Sarah Squirm are also on the bill. At 448 S. Main St. or spacelandpresents.com.
2. When you think of filmmaker Spike Lee, what comes to mind? Maybe it’s Do The Right Thing, or possibly Malcolm X, or his recent award-winning film The BlackkKlansman. You probably don’t think of Terence Blanchard, the hardworking jazzman who penned the soundtracks for pretty much every Lee film since he sprung onto the scene. I guess the Walt Disney Concert Hall didn’t lose track of that factoid, because the pair’s working relationship is the focal point of their latest leg of their Power to the People festival. Blanchard will be joined by special guests Ben Harper, Valerie June and Anthony Hamilton on Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m. The talented trumpeter will play selections from Lee’s films, paired with stills matching the songs. At 111 S. Grand Ave. or laphil.org.
3. Union Station isn’t exactly the place to inspire humor, but that’s exactly the case this week when the transit hub becomes a pseudo comedy club for a two-hour period. On Thursday, March 12, from 7-9 p.m., Union Station will present Clock Tower Comedy at the station’s north patio. Comedian Cameron Esposito will host an evening of stand-up and improv comedy, highlighted by a performance of Shamilton by the comedy troupe Baby Wants Candy. Shamilton is an even more satirical take on the hit Broadway show Hamilton, flush with the same hip-hop flare that made the original show such a popular hit. The evening is free and Traxx bar will be open with drinks throughout the performance. At 800 N. Alameda St. or unionstationla.com.
4. Last month, after nearly 30 years in close to 20 different roles, John Cooper stepped down as the head of the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. Now he’s hitting the road, revealing some of the most interesting factoids and knowledge he’s picked up about the independent film industry. Cooper is swinging by the Central Library’s Mark Taper Auditorium on Wednesday, March 11, for a discussion with John Nein, current senior programmer at the Sundance Film Festival. Part of the ALOUD speaker series, Cooper will share his “Ten Commandments of Independent Filmmaking,” making this a great event for a budding filmmaker. This is Los Angeles afterall. The talk begins at 7 p.m. At 630 W. Fifth St., (213) 228-7000 or ifla.org.
5. Don’t forget to wear your green if you plan to swing by Pershing Square on Saturday, March 14. St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend, and if you’re looking for a place to test your luck, try the Get Lucky Festival at the park this weekend. The 21-and-over festival will include beer (likely a few green varieties), food, games and live music, as well as prizes. The festival begins at 2 p.m. and tickets are available online. At 532 S. Olive St., or luckyfiesta.com.