1. The 34th season of the Los Angeles Opera is in full swing as of last week, kicking off with a new-to-L.A. production of Giacomo Puccini’s romantic and enthralling opera La Bohéme. Set during the turn of the 20th century in Paris, the opera follows the story of a group of struggling artists as they search for success and love across the City of Light’s cafe-lined alleyways. In typical Puccini fashion, the opera is apt to get the tear ducts working. Staged by Barry Kosky at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, there are two chances to catch the opera this week, Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, both at 7:30 p.m. At 135 N. Grand Ave. or laopera.org.
2. If you’ve asked yourself the question: What has India Arie been up to? You’re not alone. Following a four-year self-imposed exile, songstress India Arie is back in the spotlight, hot on the heels of the release of her seventh studio album Worthy. The Grammy Award-winning singer has since returned to the stage, with a rare stop at L.A. Live’s The Novo planned for Wednesday, Sept. 25. The concert begins at 7 p.m. as Arie lends her raspy sound to songs like “That Magic,” “Steady Love” and “Rollercoaster.” Each ticket comes with a digital copy Aire’s new album. At 800 W. Olympic Blvd. (213) 765-7000 or thenovodtla.com.
3. The first day of fall just flew by, which means the days are starting to get shorter and the temperature keeps dropping. It also means that the harvest is in full swing, which the San Antonio Winery is helping celebrate with the return of its autumn harvest festival. Plenty of local food, drinks and of course, wine will be up for grabs when the third annual event kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. as well as live music and entertainment options. There will even be a charity grape stomp. The event is 21 and over and all of the festival’s offerings are included with the purchase of a ticket. At 737 Lamar St. or sanantoniowinery.com.
4. Whether it be from the rigmarole of national politics, the increasingly hectic climate or the ups and downs of the workplace, we can all use a little bit of an escape. Pop-Up Magazine, which can best be described as a touring “live magazine” show that mixes illustration, animation and other forms of media, plans to explore that concept with the arrival of The Escape Issue, at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 26. A list of local artists, including poets, writers, musicians and photographers contribute to the performance, which is sure to have you pondering over the need for that next escape. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. At 929 S. Broadway, (213) 235-9614 or theatre.acehotel.com.
5. Travel to a simpler time when the only thing that mattered was your “Donkey Kong” skills with the return of Union Station’s Retrocade event. More than 50 arcade cabinets from the 1970s-90s will line the transit hub’s ornate ticket concourse on Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29 including rigs for classics like “Pac-Man,” “Mortal Kombat” and “Street Fighter.” The cabinets will be set to free play and each $5 ticket grants two hours of play. There will also be food and beverages available for purchase and period appropriate tunes from the house DJ. If you’re really confident, you can drop $10 and enter the second annual “Pac-Man” tournament held each evening from 5-7 p.m. The event runs from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. At 800 N. Alameda St. or unionstationla.com/happenings/retrocade.