1. The Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Power to the People festival, a collection of concerts that celebrates artists that have played a role in enacting social change and the furtherance of humanitarian causes, continues at the Walt Disney Concert Hall this week with a performance from the festival’s curator, the legendary jazzman Herbie Hancock. On Thursday, March 5 at 8 p.m., Hancock, will perform alongside the L.A. Phil for the evening, “Ostinato: Suite for Angela (from Mwandishi)” and “I Have A Dream (from The Prisoner).” The festival continues on Friday, when “The Poet Laureate of Punk” Patti Smith and her band perform at 8 p.m. 111 S. Grand Ave. or laphil.org.
2. Check out the weird and colorful world of Tim and Eric, when the pair’s Mandatory Attendance World Tour brings the strange to The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Friday, March 6. From Tim Hiedecker and Eric Wareheim, the team behind numerous surreal Adult Swim television shows, the most well known of which being “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” the evening will include plenty of spoofs and out-of-this-world sketches, combined with a few unannounced special surprises. Doors for the show open at 7 p.m. and expect to laugh at some pretty weird comedy. At 929 S. Broadway, (213) 235-9614 or theatre.acehotel.com.
3. Hopefully by the time this event pops up, everyone in Downtown has already cast their ballots for the primary election. If not, this event will give you a reminder of just how much some groups in this country have had to fight for that right. On Saturday, March 7, the Central Library is hosting The Surprising Road to Woman Suffrage, a 45-minute animated lecture that provides a fresh perspective on the fight for women’s voting rights. Held to honor the centennial of the 19th Amendment, UCLA History and Gender Studies Professor Ellen Carol DuBois the author of the book Suffrage: Women’s Long Battle for the Vote and will be on hand to lead the lecture. The lecture begins at 2 p.m. At 630 W. Fifth St. or lapl.org.
4. The Italian American Museum of Los Angeles’ latest exhibit explores one of the most cherished and well-traveled Italian traditions, St. Joseph’s Tables. Opening on March 6, St. Joseph’s Tables: Expresses of Devotion, Charity and Abundance, traces the history of St. Joseph’s Tables, a centuries-old tradition used to honor one St. Joseph, the patron saint of immigrants, workers, unborn children and more. The focal point of the exhibit is a three-tiered, 100-square-foot food altar featuring over 100 items of cultural and historical significance. At 664 N. Main St., (213) 485-8432 or iamla.org.
5. Do you remember what people in the 1980s thought living in the 2020 would be like? Well, we might not have flying cars (we did get the self-lacing shoes, thanks Nike), but there are still plenty of technological advancements that are shaping the future of humanity. The Natural History Museum’s First Friday event is returning on Friday, March 6, with an exploration of the Future of Medicine with Dr. Alexis Komor (right), Dr. Roey Tzezana (left). Journalist Patt Morrison will moderate the discussion. Cafe Molly, French Vanilla and Wajatta will perform from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. At 900 Exposition Blvd., (213) 763-3466 or nhm.org/calednar/first-fridays-march-2020.