1. Getting all those trains and buses in and out of Union Station each day is a pretty nifty trick. That said, the general public will be far more impressed when the transit hub hosts the event Magic Mystery at Union Station. Taking place on the station’s South Patio on Saturday, July 20, from 6-9 p.m., the free happening will feature a lineup of talented magic makers, including some close-up artists. The night holds Lindsay Benner, a 2019 Magic Castle Award nominee, who will host the event, as well as magician Riccardo Berdini (pictured here) and illusionist Joseph Tran. In between acts, magicians and performers will filter into the audience to show their craft up close. Blink and you’ll miss it. At 800 N. Alameda St. or unionstationla.com.
2. While The Broad’s first floor exhibit Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983 continues to expose audiences to the work of black artists working during the height of the Civil Rights era, a companion event highlights the musicians who were shaking up jazz around the same time. On Wednesday, July 17, the Bunker Hill museum hosts Black Fire Sessions, an exploration of music inspired by the artwork of creative types working in 1960-70. The event features live performances by stalwarts of free jazz as they partner with young artists working in the space between jazz, R&B, hip-hop and soul. The lineup brings jazz legend Roscoe Mitchell (shown here) alongside contemporary artists Brett Carson, Busdriver, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Teebs and Mecca Vazie Andrews. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. and a ticket includes access to the museum. At 221 S. Grand Ave., (213) 232-6250 or thebroad.org.
3. Over the course of its brief four-year run starting in the late 1980s, alt rock band Galaxie 500 released just three albums. It was a limited output, but three decades later they’re still beloved. While former headman Dean Wareham has moved on to other projects, he’s not too big to return to his roots, and he’ll do that this week when he drops by the Teragram Ballroom. On Friday, July 19, Wareham, backed by a four-piece band, will play Galaxie 500’s second album, On Fire, in its entirety, bringing smiles to graying fans of the dream pop album that melodically meshed lo-fi with psychedelia strains. Jason Quever’s musical project Papercuts will open. The concert begins at 8 p.m. At 1234 W. Seventh St. or teragramballroom.com.
4. Show off your dance moves in a no-judgment al fresco setting when Dance DTLA returns to Grand Park on Friday, July 19. Taking place from 7-11 p.m., the event is all about Argentine tango, the sultry and intimate dance popular in Buenos Aires. If you have no idea where to start with Argentine tango, no worries — the event will feature live music and instructors who will provide free beginner lessons. It might take two to tango, but it’s perfectly fine to attend solo; maybe you’ll find your dance partner on the floor, with a rose between his or her teeth. At 200 N. Grand Ave. or grandparkla.org.
5. Is the future female? It is for sure this week, as the Femme It Forward Tour stops at the Microsoft Theatre at L.A. Live. Filled with prominent female R&B artists including Brandy, Keri Hilson, Monica, Ashanti and more, the night highlights women in the entertainment industry. It’s more than just a concert, as in addition to some musical performances, there will also be panel discussions and comedy sets. It takes place on Friday, July 19, at 7 p.m. and a portion of the proceeds will go to a charitable organization that supports women’s advancements. At 777 Chick Hearn Court, (213) 763-6030 or microsofttheater.com.
