1. If you’re looking to celebrate the New Year in a more formal and traditional setting, may we suggest Walt Disney Concert Hall, which will be hosting Tony and Emmy Award-winning artist Kristen Chenoweth for its holiday bash. Held on New Year’s Eve at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Chenoweth, alongside special guests Shoshana Bean and Cheyenne Jackson, will help close out 2019 with a bang, featuring a wide range of material drawn from her prolific career. At 111 S. Grand Ave. or laphil.com.
2. The year 2019 has been great to rapper Megan Thee Stallion. After building up a grass roots following for her confident freestyle skills, Megan Thee Stallion was catapulted into the spotlight after her single “Hot Girl Summer” landed, giving Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” a run for its money for song of the summer. Now signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label, help Megan Thee Stallion ring in 2020 with a New Year’s Eve concert bash at The Novo, starting at 8 p.m. After busting a move at L.A. Live, head to The Belasco Theater where Thee Stallion will host a proper New Year’s Eve experience starting at 10 p.m. At 800 W. Olympic Blvd., (213) 765-7000 or thenovodtla.com.
3. One of the most prolific and influential bands of rock and rolls heyday is the subject of an ongoing exhibit at the Grammy Museum. The career of The Ventures, whose discography includes more than 250 albums over their 60-year career in music, is the subject of Walk, Don’t Run: 60 Years Of the Ventures. On top of adding color to the surf rock genre, The Ventures have also released scores of instructional albums, which many guitarists and musicians point to as instrumental in the development of their own musical style. The exhibit features original items from the groups six-decade career, including instruments, tour material, photos and more. Pro-tip: Next week, on Jan. 9, The Ventures will sit down with Scott Goldman to discuss their legendary career, followed by a performance. At 800 Olympic Blvd. or grammymuseum.org.
4. Contemplate the many different New Year’s resolutions that you’re inevitably going to break at Grand Park’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration. With multiple stages set up throughout the park, over 40 food trucks and plenty of activities for the kids, Grand Park has become Downtown’s preeminent place to ring in the New Year. Dubbed N.Y.E.L.A., the event will feature different musical acts throughout the night starting at 8 p.m. In lieu of fireworks, City Hall will be draped with projections of Angelenos designed by local digital art studio yU+co. At 200 N. Grand Ave. or granpark.la.org.
5. Just be glad you’re not the one being body slammed by the men and women of World Wrestling Entertainment when the sports entertainment circus brings their last live show of 2019 to Staples Center on Monday, Dec. 30. When the first bell rings at 7:30 p.m., expect to see your favorite “Friday Night Smackdown” stars, including “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston, Bayley, and “King” Baron Corbin and the reigning Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. If you’re lucky, you might just catch “The Deadman” or any of the many legends that have locked up in the squared circled over the past 40 years. At 1111 S. Figueroa St., or staplescenter.com.