1. Sergio Leone’s spaghetti western classic Once Upon a Time in The West is getting the 35mm treatment at The Regent this week. On Tuesday, Aug. 27, Downtowners will have the chance to enjoy the influential 1968 work that stars Henry Fonda in a rare villainous role, and Charles Bronson as the protagonist Harmonica. Composer Ennio Morricone’s score is equally haunting. The screening is part of the Secret Movie Club’s three-screening stint at The Regent (the two final films were announced after press time). Doors are at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at 8 p.m. At 448 S. Main St., (323) 284-5727 or spacelandpresents.com.
2. The songs “Red Red Wine” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do” are just two of the many reasons to love the English pop reggae band UB40. Sure, the glory came in the 1980s, but the group is still going, and all five original members will show up for a concert at The Novo on Sunday, Sept. 1. The aforementioned hits will be on the rotation, as will “Kingston Town” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” The music starts flowing at 8 p.m. Fun fact: The UB in UB40 stands for unemployment benefits. Now you know. At 800 W. Olympic Blvd., (213) 765-7000 or thenovodtla.com.
3. Apparently comedian-turned-musician Tim Heidecker’s band is pretty good. How do you know? It’s in the name. Tim Heidecker and His Very Good Band visit the Moroccan Lounge on Tuesday, Aug. 27. In case you’re unfamiliar, he’s half of the abstract comedy duo Tim and Eric, and during his visit to the Arts District club Heidecker will play selections from his group’s latest album, What the Brokenhearted Do. It’s a collection of somber pieces that make you question whether everything in Heidecker’s world is going alright. Prepare for the tracks “Ballad of The Incel Man” and “Q,” a reference to conspiracy theorist movement Q Anon. The show starts at 8 p.m. At 901 E. First St. or themoroccan.com.
4. Twenty-one years after Terry Gilliam’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas came out, it remains unclear whether or not the film is one of the best PSAs against using psychedelic drugs, or one of the best advertisements for taking them. Whichever side of the debate you fall on, enjoy a screening of the film at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Thursday, Aug. 29. The 1998 work is an adaption of journalist Hunter S. Thompson’s novel of the same name and follows Raoul Duke (Johnny Depp) and Dr. Gonzo (Benicio Del Toro) during a drug-fueled romp to Sin City. In traditional Thompson fashion, insanity ensues. In traditional Gilliam fashion, so does intense weirdness. Doors open at 7 p.m. At 929 S. Broadway, (213) 235-9614 or theatre.acehotel.com.
5. As summer winds down, this is also the final week to check out one of the year’s best museum exhibits in Downtown Los Angeles. The Broad’s Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power, 1963-1983 wraps up on Sunday, Sept. 1. The exhibit explores black artists working during the height of the Civil Rights and Black Power movements. Located in the museum’s first floor gallery, the show features the creations of more than 60 artists working across a spectrum of disciplines; participants include Noah Purifoy, William T. Williams, Betye Saar, Barkley L. Hendricks (his “Superman Never Saved Any Black People” is shown here) and Charles White, among others. If you can’t reserve a ticket online, show up and wait — it’s worth it. At 221 S. Grand Ave., (213) 232-6200 or thebroad.org.
