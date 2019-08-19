1. If you’ve ever caught a string of concerts by your favorite musical acts, then you might have Jerry Weintraub to thank. The concert promoter (shown here with the Carpenters) helped revolutionize the concert industry by being the first to organize and book a string of large arena tours — artists he has worked with include Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley. The Grammy Museum is paying homage to the mover and shaker with a new exhibit, Jerry Weintraub Presents. It offers an inside look at how Weintraub and his Management 3 company took concerts out of the theaters and clubs, and into stadiums. The exhibit launched last week and runs through December. At 800 W. Olympic Blvd., (213) 765-6800 or grammymuseum.org.
2. This week, the transit hub Union Station becomes a place to…wait for it… roller skate, as its ticket concourse will transform into a retro roller rink. The Skate, Rattle and Roll event, which takes place on Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 24-25, offers an opportunity to lace up those four-wheelers and glide around a 3,200-square-foot rink smack in the middle of the station. DJs will spin a playlist of grooves from the ’70s and ’80s, and if you’re concerned about looking like a newborn deer, the L.A. Roller Girls will offer tips and tricks for rookie skaters. The rink is open noon-9 p.m. on Saturday and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $7 in advance and $10 at the door for a one-hour session. You can bring your own skates or get them there. At 800 N. Alameda St. or unionstationla.com/happenings.
3. The inaugural Los Angeles International Choir Festival concludes this week with a rendition of Verdi’s “Requiem” byThe Dream Orchestra. Kicking off at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels, the Dream Orchestra, helmed by Daniel Suk, will be joined by a collection of guests including the Opera Chorus of Los Angeles and the Learners Chorus of Hong Kong. Heads up: A Choir Festival community concert will take place at the Colburn School’s Zipper Hall on Saturday at 7 p.m. At 555 W. Temple St. or dreamorchestra.org.
4. Some of the unsung heroes of television work in the costume department. Designers and their teams help immerse viewers in the world of the show by stitching together convincing and genre-appropriate garb. Check out some of the best work in the field during the opening week of the 13th Art of Television Costume Design exhibition, which is back at the FIDM Museum. The South Park exhibit features costumes from shows including “Game of Thrones,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Black-ish” and “Good Omens.” The free exhibit opens on Tuesday, Aug. 20, and is on view Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It runs through Oct. 26. At 919 S. Grand Ave. or fidmmuseum.org.
5. If you’re looking for something completely different, this week you can sip some tea and pen a thought-out letter to the future residents of Little Tokyo. Just head to the plaza in front of the Japanese American National Museum from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, to share tea and write letters alongside Little Tokyo +LAB Artist-in-Residence Traci Kato-Kiriyama, and artist and tea enthusiast Linda Wei. Tea and material will be provided free of charge, and there is no cost to participate. If you feel inclined, you can read your letter aloud. Prompts will be provided if the creative juices refuse to flow. Tea & Letter Writing to the Future also takes place on Aug. 29. At 100 N. Central Ave., (213) 625-0414 or janm.org/events.
