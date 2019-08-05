1. The summer concert series at Pershing Square rolls on this week with a collection of shows, and once again, all of them are free. The highlight comes on Saturday, Aug. 10, when 1980s hitmakers REO Speedwagon (shown here) take the stage, and of course the band will whip out “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep on Loving You.” The concert, which runs from 7-10 p.m., was fully booked at press time, but there may be standby spots at the door. Also at the park this week, ’80s aficionados Radio Rebels play on Wednesday at noon, and Pershing Square offers a gratis screening of Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse on Friday at sunset. Additionally, jazz singer Amanda Castro performs at the nearby Spring Street Park on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. At 532 S. Olive St. or laparks.org/pershingsquare.
2. It’s been a great year for the Bodega Boys. Desus and Meru, comedians from The Bronx, moved on from Viceland and landed a well-received late-night talk show on Showtime in February. Now the duo continues its trajectory, and in addition to having a popular podcast, they’re an all-around comedic force. Catch the pair live when they bring their quick-witted pop culture takes to the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Monday and Wednesday, Aug. 5 and 7. Expect hilarious riffs on situations such as dealing with a soul-sucking job and the latest story in the hip-hop world. Both shows begin at 8 p.m. At 929 S. Broadway or theatre.acehotel.com.
3. There’s one final weekend to catch the cutting-edge artists selected for REDCAT’s 16th annual New Original Works Festival. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 8-10, marks the finale of the three-weekend run, and as always, there’s a trio of avant-garde acts. Source Material (pictured here) will perform its new musical-theater piece A Thousand Tongues, which mixes international music with visuals in an exploration of isolation. In addition, Austyn Rich honors the black and brown troops that were “front-lined” by the military in BL**DY SPAGHETTI, and Jesse Bonnell freshens up texts by playwright Richard Foreman in Paradise Island. Each performance begins at 8:30 p.m. At 631 W. Second St. or redcat.org.
4. It’s the final week to watch things go completely off the rails — in the best possible way. The Play That Goes Wrong is wrapping up its run with eight performances this week at the Ahmanson Theater. Just try to stifle the guffaws as the fictitious Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society presents its whodunnit The Murder at Haversham Manor, only for everything to fall to pieces, with forgotten lines, faulty set pieces and a “dead” body that just can’t stay still. There are 8 p.m. shows Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 6-10, with a 2 p.m. performance on Saturday and a 1 p.m. show on Sunday. At 135 N. Grand Ave., (213) 628-2772 or centertheatergroup.org.
5. It’s been 25 years since DJ Jab opened the record store-turned record label Fat Beats in Manhattan’s Lower East Side; it quickly emerged as a hub (and source of employment) for up-and-coming hip-hop artists such as Q-Unique of the Arsonists and DJ Eclipse. Back in the limelight after the store reopened in the Fashion District last October, the Fat Beats brand is celebrating the quarter-century mark with an anniversary concert at The Regent on Saturday, Aug. 10. Dilated Peoples is the headliner, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as the packed lineup includes The Alkaholiks, Cut Chemist (of Jurassic 5 and Ozomatli fame, shown here), LA Breakers with J. Rocc and more. The show begins at 7 p.m. At 448 S. Main St. or spacelandpresents.com.
Send information and possible Don’t Miss List submissions to calendar@downtownnews.com.
