1. Come check out what new American Contemporary Ballet Artistic Director Lincoln Jones has in mind during the third iteration of the ballet company’s popular Astaire Dances. Located on the upper levels of Metropolis Tower, Astaire Dances III borrows inspiration from legendary dancer and actor Fred Astaire, whose slate of films alongside longtime co-star Ginger Rodgers became some of the most popular films of the golden age of Hollywood. There are two opportunities to catch the show this weekend, Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. The show continues on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 16. At 877 S. Francisco St., or acbdances.com.
2. Sticking with the civics theme, What the Constitution Means to Me, Heidi Schreck’s play on the relationship between four generations of women in her family and U.S. Constitution, has been extended at the Music Center’s Mark Taper Forum through Feb. 28 and there are six days this week to catch it. Starring Maria Dizzia (“Orange is the New Black”) in the lead role, the play will run at 8 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Saturday. There are also shows on Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. At 135 N. Grand Ave. or centertheatregroup.org.
3. Some seriously funny individuals are bringing the ha has to Downtown this weekend. Comedy veterans such as Mike Epps, Sommore, Gary Owens (pictured here) and more will be at the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Feb. 1 for the Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival at 8 p.m. Headliner Epps has been a stand up wonder since the late ‘90s, but is more well-known for his screen appearances, including most recently in Eddie Murphy’s return to screen in Netflix’s Dolemite, Is My Name. At 777 Chick Hearn Ct. or fabulouslyfunny.com.
4. If you take pretty much every musical genre under the sun and throw it into a pot with a rhythmic beat and energy, then you’d get Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner’s collaboration, Tune-Yards, which is performing at the Walt Disney Concert Hall on Friday, Jan. 31. Kicking off at 8 p.m.,visitors will get the opportunity to listen to Yards’ latest album, I can feel you creep into my private life, a 12-song tome that mixes themes of race, politics, feminism and environmentalism into a sleek package. At 111 S. Grand Ave. or laphil.com.
5. There might not be anyone on the planet who has paid as close attention to the inner workings of the Trump family than Andrea Bernstein. The award-winning journalist, who currently hosts ProPublica’s“Trump, Inc.” podcast, is preparing for another deep dive into the bowels of power in the new book American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps and the Marriage of Money and Power. Listen to Bertstein discuss her findings in person at the Central Library’s Mark Taper Auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 30. Part of the Los Angeles Library Foundation’s ALOUD speaker series, listen to the journalist, alongside KCRW host Madeleine Brand, discuss just how close America has been pushed toward a full-blown oligarchy and its impacts on American democracy. The discussion begins at 7:30 p.m. At 630 W. Fifth St., (213) 228-7500 or lapl.org.