1. Comedian, actor and storyteller Mike Birbiglia never wanted to be a father, but now that he is one, he’s taking the opportunity to riff on his own parental experiences in his latest stage show, which lands at the Ahmanson Theatre this week. The award-winning solo show The New One, which can best be described as a standup special mixed with a stage play, details Birbiglia’s reluctant transition into fatherhood in a humorous and relatable fashion. The show opens on Friday, Oct. 25 with shows on Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Pro-tip: Check out Birbiglia’s podcast “The Old Ones,” for a primer before checking out the show. At 135 N. Grand Ave. or centertheatregroup.org.
2. 2019 has been good to Danny Brown. In August, Brown invited us into his home for his Viceland talk show “Danny’s House,” and on Oct. 4, the Detroit-based artist released his fifth studio album U Know What I’m Sayin? Considered one of the more unique acts in hip-hop, Brown should expect to continue that good fortune when he swings by Downtown’s Regent Theater for an evening full of pulse pounding beats and biting lyricism. Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, expect to hear singles from his most recent album, as well as a few chart topping favorites like “Dip” and “25 Bucks.” At 448 S. Main St., or spacelandpresents.com.
3. The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising’sArt of Television Costume Design, one of Downtown’s most fashionable exhibits, is wrapping up this week, so what better time than now to go check out the unique showcase? Wrapping up on Saturday, Oct. 26, the exhibit features more than 100 costumes from 23 of television’s most popular shows. Garbs worn in the ABC sitcom “Black-ish,” the Amazon Prime hit “Good Omens,” and the HBO megahit “Game of Thrones” are just some of the highlights from the exhibit. The gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. At 919 S. Grand Ave. or fidmmuseum.org.
4. John Hodgman is a man of many talents. First breaking through as a writer, Hodgman has since gone on to build a successful career as a columnist, actor, podcaster and novelist with three books to his name. Hodgman’s latest effort, Medallion Status: True Stories from Secret Rooms, hit the stands last month and is the topic of discussion when Hodgman swings by the Aratani Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 24 for Live Talks Los Angeles. Kicking off at 8 p.m., Hodgman will sit down and chat with musician and songwriter Aimee Mann, to discuss the book, which takes a honest look at Hodgman’s diverse career. Pro-tip: a ticket purchase comes with a copy of Medallion Status. At 244 S. San Pedro St. or livetalksla.org.
5. Skid Row is often considered the capital of homelessness in the United States. It’s also home to some very talented and dedicated artists. For the 10th year, those artists get to step into the limelight with the return of the annual Festival for All Skid Row Artists this weekend. Held at Gladys Park, the two-day festival (Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 26-27) features over 100 artists across a diverse range of disciplines, many of which will take the stage for the first time in their artistic careers. The festival, which is organized by the Los Angeles Poverty Department, runs 1-5 p.m. on each day. At the corner of Sixth Street and Gladys Avenue or lapovertydepartment.org.