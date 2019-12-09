1. Ever wondered who was the better ice skater: Mickey Mouse or Belle? Get the definitive answer when the cast and crew from Disney on Ice set up the skating rink at Staples Center for winter fun. The long running show touches down on Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 12-15, brings most of Disney’s favorite characters to life, including Goofy, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck as they team up to follow Captain Hook’s treasure map in search of Tinker Bell. Along the way, characters from other Disney favorites will show off their skating skills. There are multiple times to catch the show, 7:30 pm. on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. At 1111 S. Figueroa St. (888) 929-7849 or disneyonice.com.
2. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s two-act opera The Magic Flute is one of the composers more whimsical pieces, filled with eyebrow raising things like walking spiders large enough to make Jon Peters blush. Catch the wonder when James Conlon and Grant Gershon conduct the two nights of the opera at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Thursday and Sunday, Dec. 12 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectively. The story follows Prince Tamino, who is charged by the Queen of the Night to rescue her daughter from the high priest Sarastro, but as always when it comes to Mozart, not everything is as it seems. Filled with plenty of humor and adventure, it’s can’t miss for any fan of Mozart. At 135 N. Grand Ave., (213) 972-8001 or laopera.org.
3. Before everyone piles into their local movie theater to catch the final chapter of the Skywalker saga on Dec. 20, why not head to the Million Dollar Theater and bask in the good side of the Schwartz for a few hours? Fashion brand Entireworld is hosting a pop-up and screening of the Mel Brooks-directed Star Wars spoof Spaceballs, dubbed Spaceballs + Matzo Balls on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m., just in time for the start of the Hanukkah season on Dec. 22. Located next to the Grand Central Market, food purchased at the nearby food hall will be allowed into the theater to enjoy during the screening. Pro-tip: Entireworld items will be available for purchase, which comes with free popcorn. At 307 S. Broadway, or theentireworld.com.
4. Red Hot Chili Peppers co-founder and bassist Flea will discuss his turn from LA street rat to world famous rock star when he sits down with Live Talks LA at the Aratani Theatre on Monday, Dec. 9. The discuss comes fresh off the release of the November release of his memoir “Acid for the Children,” which follows his hair raising story from Australia to New York, and ultimately Los Angeles, before becoming the rock start that we know him as today. Kicking off at 8 p.m., each ticket comes with a copy of the memoir. At 244 S. San Pedro St. or jaccc.org.
5. The American Contemporary Ballet is putting its particular spin on a holiday favorite. The dancers from the ACB have been performing Pyotr IIyich Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite on the upper level of the Metropolis high rise since Dec. 5, wowing both traditional fans of the suite, and those looking for something a little avante garde. With six performances scheduled for Thursday-Sunday, Dec, 12-15, (8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays) there is plenty of opportunity to spend an hour engrossed in sugar plum fairies and the rat king’s antics. At 877 S. Francisco, (213) 304-3408 or acbdances.org.