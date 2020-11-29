Experience the season of giving at ROW DTLA with retail residencies and holiday décor supporting local creators for Small Business Saturday and beyond.
ROW DTLA, Downtown’s collective of creative retail, dining and lifestyle destinations is celebrating the season with “The Holidays are Not Canceled,” an ongoing series of retail pop-ups, holiday décor and Instagram-worthy moments throughout the property, kicking off Saturday, November 28 (Small Business Saturday).
ROW DTLA will host an eclectic array of limited-run shopping experiences spanning throughout November and December, beginning with Unique Markets Holiday Pop-Up, a two-day marketplace, and pop-ups featuring LA-based vendors focused on arts and design (Sage Culture, House of Spoils), vintage clothing (Bleach Gift Shop), floral arrangements for purchase (Boy Who Cried Flowers) and others.
With its expansive 30-acre outdoor space fit for social distancing, ROW DTLA serves as a safe venue for the community to gather and shop for unique holiday gifts this year, and provides an alternative to the typical mall experience with ample parking and easy flow throughout the district, all while supporting small businesses when they need it most. Details on each pop-up and activation below:
• Unique Markets Holiday Pop Up: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 28, to Sunday, November 29. Entry via online prepaid tickets only for $10. Shop the 13th annual Unique Markets Holiday Pop-Up to discover and support LA’s best designers, emerging brands, and artists such as Lunika Designs, Remedium, Nice Beast and Pocketsquare Clothing. The two-day marketplace will feature over 50 small businesses, festive vibes and its usual colorful selfie moments in an open-air outdoor atmosphere. To ensuring greater social distancing and safety for all attendees, masks will be required, booths will be spaced 8 feet apart, and there will be touchless entry and hand sanitizer stations throughout.
• Boy Who Cried Flowers: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday through December 31. The Long Beach-based team offers full floral and botanical services, translating florals into meaningful works of art for the perfect unique gift. Expect to find thoughtfully designed bouquets, curated products, and photo-ready floral installations.
• House of Spoils: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday through December 31. House of Spoils is expanding to the eastside from its Venice location and will bring its affordable, framed fine art photography prints from a global collective of artists to ROW DTLA.
• Sage Culture: Shopping by appointment only through December 31. An art gallery and multidisciplinary space based in LA’s Arts District, Sage Culture comprises art exhibitions and the development of a diverse range of projects within the arts and culture sector. The space highlights creatives whose deep connection to nature serves as their primary source of inspiration—reimaging the crucial but endangered bond with Earth. Appointment booking can be found at sageculture.com/
• Bleach Gift Shop: Shopping by appointment only Monday to Wednesday; open to the public noon to 6 p.m. Thursday to Sunday through December 31. A concept space started to bring like-minded creatives together under one roof, Bleach Gift Shop provides customers a place where they can experience new brands and a curated assortment of vintage clothing. For the holiday season, Bleach Gift Shop is collaborating with brands including cara cara, Noah Collins, Cherry Vintage, Silverlake Market, OTIS LAMB, Redux Ritual and Plants & Spaces to bring the perfect gifts for every list.
ROW DTLA is located at 777 S. Alameda Street, Downtown.