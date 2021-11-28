In a recent press conference at the Staples Center, Cirque du Soleil President Daniel Lamarre and Senior Vice President Mike Newquist announced their partnership with LA Live alongside AEG President Dan Beckerman.
Cirque du Soleil’s iconic, eye-catching performers will take the stage at the Microsoft Theater each spring for the next five years starting in 2022.
“The intermission is over. We’re back,” Lamarre joyfully declared. “And when I look to LA Live, there is no better place in Los Angeles to establish our home.”
Originally composed of 20 street performers in 1984, Cirque du Soleil reinvented the art of the circus and has gone on to become a world leader in live entertainment. The organization was founded in Montreal and has since brought their shows to over 200 million spectators across six continents.
“Cirque du Soleil is the best in the industry. They are the gold standard in our business when it comes to creating content, producing content, and putting on incredible performances,” Beckerman said. “It’s truly a groundbreaking partnership. We shared a vision that our venue is the perfect venue to showcase their incredible talents and their incredible shows.”
With this new partnership, Cirque du Soleil and AEG are looking to establish a long-standing tradition in Los Angeles that will see a series of over 50 performances each year to an audience of nearly 3.5 million in LA County alone.
“Los Angeles was the very first city that Cirque performed in outside of Canada,” Newquist said. “For us to have this as our marquee location and permanent home, we can’t thank this city and our partners enough.”
As Cirque du Soleil returns to the city of Los Angeles, so too does “OVO,” which debuted in Montreal in 2009. With a cast comprised of 52 performers of 15 nationalities, “OVO” tells the epic tale of a day in the life of insects through jaw-dropping acrobatic acts and colorfully chaotic showmanship. “OVO” remains one of Cirque du Soleil’s most successful shows, as it has dazzled audiences in over 155 cities in 26 different countries, all while pushing the physical and creative limits of artistic expression.
“There is nothing like human performance,” Lamarre described. “There is nothing like seeing an artist perform, and that’s what we have to offer at Cirque du Soleil.”
Cirque du Soleil is not only committed to showcasing innovative, awe-inspiring performances around the world, but also to making a positive impact on the communities that they visit along the way.
“Every time we come to a city, we spend quite a bit of time getting involved with the local community,” Lamarre explained. “Our artists are not only well trained in the way of their acrobatic tricks, but they are also, by definition as artists, heavily involved in the community, and we will use our visit in Los Angeles to work in collaboration with local organizations.”
This involvement has come in the form of holding training seminars for young kids to inspire and encourage their interest in gymnastics as well as working closely with the International Gymnastic Federation, the global governing body for gymnastics.
Tickets for select performances of Cirque du Soleil’s “OVO” this spring are available online exclusively for Club Cirque members, and general on-sale will begin on Dec. 3 ahead of the March 16 premier at the Microsoft Theater, the new home of Cirque du Soleil.