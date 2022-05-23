By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski
LA Downtown News Executive Editor
Emily Swallow sees a common thread between the “Star Wars” saga and Shakespeare.
She should know: Swallow plays The Armorer in the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett,” and now, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, she’s starring as Goneril in “King Lear.”
The two address “epic emotions” surrounding families.
“It’s family drama, but it’s a family who is at the point of incredible crisis,” said Swallow, whose “King Lear” runs through June 5.
“This is a family who is facing the exact same problems that people today face. There’s trust. There are people who want to love each other but are afraid to love each other. There are power struggles in terms of family dynamics, and people who want to feel powerful in the world and express that.”
The Bram Goldsmith Theater has been reconfigured to transport the audience to an immersive, future American dystopia riddled with environmental catastrophe and social chaos.
King Lear, once a skilled geopolitical leader, has been reduced to a dazed and infuriated wanderer exposed to the elements, and is forced to grapple with violent power struggles and a dysfunctional family. This radical reinvention of one of Shakespeare’s greatest plays explores questions of truth, love and power, and offers a glimpse of redemption.
To use a modern phrase, King Lear “cancels” one of his daughters because he doesn’t like the way she expresses herself, even though she’s expressing her truth, Swallow said.
“She’s trying to get him to understand that this is the way she sees the world,” she added. “He doesn’t like what he hears. He just wants to forget that she ever existed. In a way, that’s what we do these days with this idea of cancel culture.
“We want to forget people ever existed, and we don’t give them a chance to explain themselves. That might be a bizarre comparison, in some ways, but I think that there are parallels to that.”
In the meantime, King Lear’s two other daughters are trying to get through to him and express their points of view.
“They don’t trust him, and he doesn’t trust them,” she added. “You can see how people just keep missing each other. On the outside, you can appreciate that.
“You can say, ‘Man, I wish that I could sit down with these people and could tell them exactly how they’re not seeing eye to eye. But then you appreciate how, in the middle of that, you’re stubborn and you’re willful and you’re prideful. It just doesn’t work out quite so logically. You end up hurting each other. Sometimes there’s no coming back from that.”
“King Lear” continues with themes of reconciliation and second chances, two things she said she believes in.
“I choose to believe that there’s always a chance for reconciliation. We can always mend those broken bridges,” she said.
“King Lear” marks the first time in four years that Swallow has performed live. She called it “challenging in wonderful ways.”
“You get the whole rehearsal process,” she explained. “So often in television, you’re trying to shoot so much of the script in such a short amount of time that you have to come into the set, having done all the work on your own. You don’t really get time to rehearse with the other actors.
“You’ve solved everything on your own. Then, of course, once you’re with the other actors, you can respond to what they’ve brought in as well.”
She said she hopes her performances in “King Lear” will turn “Star Wars” fans on to Shakespeare.
“One of the reasons that Shakespeare and ‘Star Wars’ endure is because Shakespeare wrote about themes that hit us in our heart and George Lucas wrote about themes that hit us in our heart.
“People are searching for what has meaning and trying to find their purpose and what’s right. But, of course, they’re stumbling on their own shortcomings and being imperfect and still trying to find — to quote my own character — why we keep coming back to him.”
There’s something Shakespearean about The Armorer, because she’s theatrical, larger than life and outside of reality, Swallow added. In approaching her work on her, she said it was helpful to have had experience in theater and physical work.
“With The Armorer, I don’t get to use my face,” she said. “It’s not like naturalistic work, where I’m trying to be very subtle. I have to feel her emotions through my whole body and feel her expressing herself through my entire body. I think John (Gould Rubin, ‘King Lear’ director) said to me that it was appealing to him that I had viatical experience on my resume. That came in handy.”
“King Lear” with Emily Swallow and Joe Morton
WHEN: Various times through Sunday, June 5
WHERE: Bram Goldsmith Theater,
9390 N. Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills
COST: Tickets start at $39
INFO: thewallis.org