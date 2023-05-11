To help foster the next generation of scientists and museum professionals, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County has raised more than $1.4 million through its 2023 Dinosaur Ball. The donations will go toward the museum’s ESTEAM programs, which engage participants in the fields of environmental education, science, technology, engineering and math.
The biennial ball, the first in-person gala since 2019, ran with the theme of “Deep Time,” inspired by the museum’s research and collections with a nod to the current exhibition “LA Underwater: The Prehistoric Sea Beneath Us.”
Guests began the evening with an experiential cocktail hour featuring outdoor opportunities in the Natural History Museum’s nature gardens to experience the sights and sounds of the earth 100 million years ago and immersive elements indoors that celebrated “Opening Night at the Museum in 1913” with live music and pop-up dance performances.
This year’s Dinosaur Ball was hosted by the Board of Trustees of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County, with trustees Esther Chui-Chao and Robert Procop serving as co-chairs for the event. Notable guests included television personality Tawny Little, who emceed bidding on exclusive behind-the-scenes science experiences; television producer Marcy Carsey; and actress Paula Patton.
The Natural History Museum’s ESTEAM programs supported by the event include its Marine Teen Internship Program, the National Science Foundation-funded Understanding Nature and Los Angeles Biodiversity (UNLAB) postbaccalaureate research and mentorship program, and projects supported by state Outdoor Equity Grant funding. The museum developed these programs for youth and teens, as well as postbaccalaureate mentoring opportunities, in an effort to reflect the diversity of LA and illustrate the Natural History Museum’s commitment to diversity, inclusion and mentorship.
The Marine Teen Internship Program helps local teens gain exposure to museum research, collections, interpretation, program development, and critical knowledge and skills that will enhance their academic achievement and broaden their future career options.
The UNLAB postbaccalaureate mentoring program facilitates biodiversity research, mentorship, professional development and educational enrichment for mentees with a focus of understanding nature and the biodiversity of LA through museum collections and field-based research.
Outdoor Equity Grants engage residents near the Natural History Museum to explore the nature in and around LA, by providing 850 people from the community 14 activity days.
“From our Outdoor Equity Program, Adventures-in-Nature camps and community science activities to our high school marine science and postbaccalaureate internships, we are playing an increasingly crucial role in providing youth in underserved communities with the tools, training and mentorship that will enable them to become the scientists and innovators of tomorrow,” said Dr. Lori Bettison-Varga, president and director at the museum.
“At the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County, we believe it is urgent that we nurture our children to achieve their very best, providing them the experiences and support they need and deserve to fulfill their potential.”