“The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains,” which was scheduled to start on Aug. 3 at Vogue Multicultural Museum, has been postponed until Friday, Sept. 3, due to global freight delays.
The many containers filled with Pink Floyd’s artifacts, stage sets and private collections were shipped from the United Kingdom with an extensive lead time. Coming out of the pandemic, there are many delays in global freight. These containers are now in Los Angeles.
Existing ticket holders for August will be notified via email about how to reschedule their dates at no additional cost. Ticket holders may contact the Vogue Multicultural Museum at info@vmmla.com with questions about the ticket exchange process.
Tickets, $30 to $46, for the exhibition are on sale via vmmla.com. The Pink Floyd Exhibition is promoted by Michael Cohl of S2BN Entertainment, in association with LA event promoter Diego Gonzalez.
Running through Jan. 9, “The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains” comes with an audio guide.