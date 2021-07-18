ArtsUp LA’s Theatre by the Blind program is inviting folks to find out if they’re good at solving mysteries — blindfolded.
“Private Eyes: A Blind Experience” was written by performers with vision impairments and is performed by blind actors.
“We do a lot of writing our own original plays,” said the show’s director, Greg Shane. “We thought it would be interesting to do an interactive blind experience where the audience would get to step into the shoes of someone who is blind.”
Tickets must be ordered by July 15 to give Theatre by the Blind time to mail a box to ticketholders. The box contains an evidence pack, clues and participant blindfolds.
“There are different clues, like you have to figure out what key fits a certain lock and there is a bunch of keys,” Shane said. “Everything is timed, and all the challenges relate to figuring out who the actual guilty party is.”
At 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29, the audio play begins. Each ticketholder will be provided a link and there will be an audio recording that takes them through the mystery play.
“As you’re doing the recording, you are doing all these different challenges,” Shane said. “It brings the theater to life at home. It’s very different than anything else we’ve ever done. COVID put us in a situation where we had to toss around new ideas.”
At the end of the play, the audience determines the guilty party.
Also on that night, The Theatre by the Blind will launch a Kickstarter campaign for the musical “The Braille Legacy.” They had rehearsed for six weeks when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
They need money to bring it to fruition. Shane wanted to make sure they continued to have opportunity to come together to create and perform.
At the end of the show, vision-impaired actors will provide testimonials.
“During COVID, we lost a lot of grants,” Shane said. “Art grants became medical grants. We’re in a shortage but it is a very exciting production.”
“Private Eyes” features 13 vision-impaired actors from ages 8 to 80. Some of them have been with Theatre by the Blind since it launched in a gymnasium 16 years ago.
Theatre by the Blind is the country’s only theater troupe comprised entirely of blind actors. It uses theatre-based programs and original performances to support blind and visually impaired people to become self-sufficient.
Director blazes trail
Shane has been with Theatre by the Blind since its beginning. He had been volunteering for Changing Perceptions, which told the stories of vision-impaired adults. It inspired him to create an organization that would give vision-impaired adults the chance to become other characters, to act and perform on stage.
Changing Perceptions dissolved when the woman who ran it died from a brain tumor. Shane reached out to a college friend and the two of them formed a nonprofit, one that would give a voice to people who didn’t have one.
Shane is blind — his first eye surgery was when he was 3 weeks old and his next one was at 3 months. His childhood was filled with people telling him what he couldn’t do because of his lack of sight. He defied those predictions and found a way to make everything possible.
His background inspires him to encourage others at the Theatre by the Blind to be brave. During first rehearsals of any production, participants do a full run from one side of the stage to the other following his voice. He said it builds trust with him and with others.
“Movement can be very terrifying,” Shane said.“I remember being so afraid to move, unsure of what I was going to hit. I want to give people the chance to move freely in space. They memorize the stage; they play sighted characters. They don’t play blind unless the script calls for it.”
Participants have done all sorts of things on stage from skateboarding and inline skating to magic tricks where they disappear from the middle of a stage. The goal is to make anything possible regardless of disability.
Company creates unique challenges for mystery play
“Private Eyes” is designed to help audiences understand things that blind and vision-impaired people do on a regular basis to navigate the world.
Narrators, or detectives, will instruct the audience and guide it through the experience. Shane said once they came up with that concept, it helped to solidify the story.
“The detectives are commenting on the action, and it puts audience members in the role of detectives as well,” Shane said.
The next step was creating challenges. Shane took modern, day-to-day things that people have to do — how does a blind person know how to distinguish money? How do they work with textures to figure out what clothes they are going to wear? How do they know what key fits a lock?
“We made a list of day-to-day things that they might do that we could put into the show for someone who doesn’t do those things on a daily basis and create challenges around it,” Shane said.
The group brainstormed tasks and built them into the challenges in a way that fit the story.
Shane said he found the experience to be fun.
“It’s fun to challenge yourself and be creative,” Shane said. “It’s a great thing to do with the family or alone.”
He has two reasons why the public should buy tickets. The first, people need the connection and fun of theater. Also, it gives the audiences insight into a visually impaired person’s life.
“I think you really do get that insight in this experience,” Shane said.
“It opens your eyes and changes your perceptions on the vision-impaired community.”